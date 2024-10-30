Stormy skies ahead: It’s raining warnings and waves in Thailand

Picture courtesy of Marc Mintel, Unsplash

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a fresh warning about cold weather and heavy rainfall expected to hit 33 provinces in Thailand, including Bangkok, with the southern regions forecasted to experience severe storms across 60% of the area. Sea waves could exceed 2 metres in height.

Thailand is bracing for significant weather changes as a high-pressure system or weak cold air mass continues to hover over the upper northern and northeastern regions. This meteorological pattern is expected to maintain the cool morning temperatures in these areas.

Meanwhile, a strong low-pressure cell near the central coast of Vietnam, coupled with a confluence of westerly and north-westerly winds over the Andaman Sea, the central southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand, is causing widespread thunderstorms and isolated heavy rains in the south, the TMD said.

“Residents in these regions are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions and to be cautious of potential hazards from heavy rainfall.”

The sea conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are of moderate concern. The lower Andaman Sea is expected to see waves reaching about 2 metres, while the upper Andaman Sea will experience waves between 1 and 2 metres.

The Gulf of Thailand will have waves around 1 metre, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore. In areas affected by thunderstorms, waves could rise above 2 metres, prompting a warning for mariners to navigate carefully and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Weather forecast

The weather forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow indicates that the northern region will experience cool morning temperatures, with about 10% of the area, primarily in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun, expected to receive rain. Temperatures will range from a low of 19°C to a high of 35°C, with easterly winds blowing at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the northeastern region, cool morning conditions are also expected, with rain predicted over 10% of the area, especially in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 22°C to 34°C, with north-easterly winds at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

The central region will see thunderstorms over 30% of the area, predominantly in Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures will vary from 24°C to 36°C, with easterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the eastern region, thunderstorms are expected over 30% of the area, affecting Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 35°C with north-easterly winds at speeds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, increasing to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (east coast) faces thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain expected in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 35°C, with northwesterly winds at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Similarly, the southern region (west coast) will experience thunderstorms over 60% of the area with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 33°C. From Phuket northwards, northwesterly winds will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves 1 to 2 metres high, increasing above 2 metres in thunderstorms. From Krabi southwards, the winds will strengthen to 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves around 2 metres high, increasing in stormy conditions, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity are also expected to experience thunderstorms over 30% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 35°C and north-easterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.