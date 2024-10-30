Grieving Thai mum delays funeral for justice in teen’s tragic murder

Picture courtesy of amarintv

A tragic incident unfolded in northeast Thailand when a 16 year old boy was fatally attacked by nine teenagers, leaving his family devastated. The victim’s mother insists that the investigation into her son’s murder is progressing slowly, and she refuses to cremate him until justice is served.

Nine teenagers were involved in the attack on a 16 year old boy, resulting in his death. The incident occurred near the victim’s home in Moo 3, Na Ngua subdistrict, Baan Phaeng district, in the early hours of yesterday, October 29.

The boy, referred to as A, was the youngest child in his family and ran a motorcycle repair shop. On the night of the attack, at around 10pm, he informed his mother that he was heading to the Pae Soeng boat racing festival with his wife and a younger friend.

Unfortunately, the night took a tragic turn when A was assaulted. Neighbours, who witnessed the attack, promptly informed A’s mother, who rushed from a rubber plantation to Baan Phaeng Hospital. Despite receiving medical care and being transferred to Nakhon Phanom Hospital, the young boy succumbed to his injuries.

The following day, A’s mother, accompanied by Thepnimit Bamrunghong, a lawyer from the People’s Protection Group, submitted evidence and CCTV footage to the Damrongtham Centre in Nakhon Phanom. They learnt that the group of attackers had a history of violent behaviour, including prior killings.

The nine assailants, aged between 15 and 18, displayed a shocking lack of remorse, even smirking at the victim’s family when confronted at the Baan Phaeng Police Station. A’s mother expressed her concern over the possibility of not receiving fair justice and vowed not to cremate her son until the case saw significant progress.

Teen murder

The victim’s wife, 18 year old B, insisted that neither she nor her husband knew the perpetrators. The attackers were allegedly searching for a different group of young men and mistakenly targeted her husband.

Armed with baseball bats, knives, and wooden sticks, they brutally attacked him without any prior disputes or connections. B expressed her grief over the loss of her husband and the impact it has on their three year old daughter, who now faces life without a father.

She recounted how, consumed with grief, she consoled her husband at his coffin.

“Our daughter and I will be okay, don’t worry.”

Baan Phaeng Police Superintendent Sunan Soisut confirmed that all nine suspects have been arrested. The police seized two baseball bats and one machete from the perpetrators.

The 18 year old attacker was presented before the court and remanded in custody with bail opposed. The remaining eight, who are juveniles, will be questioned and charged with murder in the presence of multidisciplinary professionals at the provincial prosecutor’s office tomorrow, reported KhaoSod.

Superintendent Sunan explained that the delay in the case was due to the limited availability of professionals to conduct interviews with the juveniles, allowing only two interviews per day.