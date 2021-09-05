Connect with us

Phuket

Only 20% of hospital beds unoccupied in Phuket

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: สำนักข่าวไทย Online/Twitter

The Phuket Sandbox is in trouble as Phuket’s governor and other officials say the Covid situation on the island is reaching a critical level now that there is now only 20% of hospital beds still available. These remaining beds are expected to fill up soon as new infections average more than 200 a day. Governor Narong Woonsiew chaired a meeting of the provincial communicable disease committee yesterday that included various health officials. They met to discuss the current Covid situation and how to institute proper measures to deal with the rising cases.

Provincial health chief Dr Kusak Kukiartkul, who was at the meeting, says that the infections in Phuket show no sign of letting up. He adds that the Zone 5 of the provincial prison has been sealed following the news that 199 inmates had contracted Covid. Also, that the Thai Mai community has been locked down for 14 days after 144 people who live in the area tested positive. The doctor says about 85% of the cases are asymptomatic, 12% have mild or moderate symptoms and the remaining 3% are severe cases with a .4% fatality rate.

Those at the meeting agreed that to deal with the shortage of hospital beds asymptomatic patients should isolate at home to leave beds for those who need urgent treatment. They also decided at the meeting to open community isolation centres at 2 hotels. The centres will be able to accommodate just under 400 patients. A community isolation centre will also be opened at the provincial prison for infected inmates.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Phuket was easing restrictions to make it easier for residents to enter and leave the island. The island also plans to allow domestic, vaccinated tourists to enter the island.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

image

