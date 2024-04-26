Phuket pickup truck road mishap kills three, injures seven

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic road accident occurred on Southern Road when a pickup truck travelling from Phuket to Nakhon Si Thammarat for a religious ceremony veered off the road and overturned, resulting in seven injuries and three fatalities.

Early this morning, an unfortunate incident unfolded on Southern Road, Highway 44, near the entrance to the village of Ban Marueat, in the district of Kanchanadit, Surat Thani province.

A white four-door pickup truck bearing the licence plate number ขง2692 from Surat Thani was found overturned beside the road. The passengers, who were en route from Phuket to attend a religious ceremony in Nakhon Si Thammarat, experienced the vehicle losing control, leading to a catastrophic crash.

Among the passengers was a mother, who was holding her daughter tightly in the back of the truck when the accident happened.

The emergency services were alerted by Police Lieutenant Nathdanai Rungreuang of the Kanchanadit Police Station who arrived promptly at the scene. Eight individuals were transported to Kanchanadit Hospital.

The injured included a 49 year old woman named Panee Chaiyakul who suffered a laceration under her chin; 31 year old Surachet Chaiyakul, with body abrasions; Jeerapa Inprang who suffered body abrasions; Wipawarn Tamsaeng with similar injuries; Suwit Changsar, who sustained abrasions; and Pakin Khumprom who also suffered abrasions.

Two others, Montathip Chaiyakul and a young girl named Chanapha Khumprom, were badly hurt, with the latter confirmed deceased by hospital doctors. Additionally, two fatalities were reported at the scene: 27 year old Nattakan Pharachatree and 24 year old Bundarik Chaiyakul, reported KhaoSod.

Newshawk Phuket posted the incident on Facebook, with images and text detailing the crash on Southern Road. They reported that 10 individuals were confirmed to be involved in the incident, which took place just before the Don Sak intersection.

