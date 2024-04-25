Police chase tactics questioned after fatal crash

Image courtesy of Khaosod

A tragic incident unfolded when a police chase in Nakhon Ratchasima ended with a motorcycle crash that claimed two lives. The pursuit, which occurred on the Tuesday, evening of April 23, involved officers from Chaloem Phra Kiat Police Station tailing a suspect on a motorcycle, wanted for theft.

The police were initially following the suspect from behind a school in Ban Song Kuru Prachasan, passing the Nong Yang Subdistrict Administration Organization, with the pursuit intensifying near the Tha Chang-Nong Hua Raet road.

The chase ended disastrously when the motorcycle, also carrying the suspect’s girlfriend, collided with a tree after being side-swiped by the police vehicle during an overtaking manoeuvre.

Reports suggest that the suspect’s girlfriend passed away at the scene, meanwhile, the suspect suffered critical injuries, before passing away on the upcoming day.

The incident raised questions among the victims’ families regarding the appropriateness of the police’s pursuit tactics.

Earlier today, reporters reached out to Police Colonel Bandit Chatuwat, the superintendent of Chaloem Phra Kiat Police Station, who clarified that the incident was being treated as a traffic accident.

CCTV footage

Despite limited CCTV footage from the incident area, investigations are ongoing, and witnesses and those involved are being interviewed.

Evidence is being gathered meticulously, and officials from the Forensic Science Center 3 in Nakhon Ratchasima are expected to further inspect the scene and vehicles involved.

Statements from relatives of the deceased are pending as no confirmation has been made. Despite this, the investigations are expected to conclude in a week.

Police Colonel Natheer Sukhunya, the superintendent of Johor Police Station, stressed that the investigation must be conducted by the Chaloem Phra Kiat Police since the crash occurred within their jurisdiction and the Johor officers are part of the case.

He confirmed that the officers involved had given their statements, and further developments regarding additional questioning or mediation with the parties involved are pending.

The theft case which led to the chase is being treated separately, and Johor Police Station continues its investigation to prepare a report for its superiors.

The unfortunate event has not only resulted in the loss of lives but also sparked an inquiry into the conduct and operational procedures of the police force during high-speed pursuits, as reported by Khaosod.

The upcoming days are crucial as evidence is scrutinized and officials work towards a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances that led to this fatal outcome.