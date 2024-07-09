Phuket man arrested for raping his stepdaughter and niece

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 15:25, 09 July 2024| Updated: 15:25, 09 July 2024
68 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Police arrested a Thai man for repeatedly raping his nine year old stepdaughter and 11 year old niece at the homes of his wife and mistress in the Chalong sub-district of Phuket.

A teacher from Ban Chalong School in Phuket filed a complaint with Chalong Police Station officers at about 8pm on July 6 that two young girls were victims of a 37 year old rapist named Montri.

The complaint was filed at the Chalong Sub-district Administrative Office, which sent officers to visit the girls’ home later that day. The two girls, identified as nine year old Gam and 11 year old Mam, were rescued and relocated by the Phuket Provincial Shelter for Children and Family for their safety.

Gam’s mother, named Karn, and Mam’s grandmother, named Thorn, are Montri’s wives. Thorn is the legal wife, while Karn is his mistress. There was no report on whether the two wives were aware of each other.

Related news

The news Facebook page, Phuket Hotnews, claimed that Karn knew about the sexual assault but did not take legal action against Montri because his legal wife, 37 year old Thorn, threatened her.

The 27 year old Karn told the police that she learned about the sexual assault from her daughter’s teacher. The girl revealed to her that Montri raped her several times, leaving her living in fear. MGR Online reported that Thorn also went to the police station to file a complaint against her husband.

Officers immediately arrested Montri and denied his bail request to prevent him from escaping arrest. Montri was later charged under Section 277 of the Criminal Law: sexually assaulting minors under 13 years old. The penalty is imprisonment from seven to 20 years and a fine from 140,000 to 400,000 baht, or life imprisonment.

In a similar case reported in January, police arrested a Thai man for raping both his biological daughter and stepdaughter for over 10 years. His biological daughter, aged 18, became pregnant after being raped from the age of nine.

The girl’s mother knew about the sexual assaults but ignored them until the victims came forward to seek police assistance themselves.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Company executive arrested for 8 million baht tour fraud

Published: 14:44, 09 July 2024

Lat Phrao condo residents in deep water over parasitic health scare

Published: 14:40, 09 July 2024

Asia Aviation sees record earnings from China, India travel surge

Published: 14:31, 09 July 2024

Viral video reveals flaws in Chiang Mai homestay (video)

Published: 14:22, 09 July 2024