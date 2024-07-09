TAT unveils Visa Thailand Grand Sale 2024

Photo courtesy of TTR Weekly

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) unveiled the Visa Thailand Grand Sale 2024, designed to draw international tourists to Thailand and encourage spending at prominent shopping venues such as King Power Duty-Free, Siam Paragon, Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere, Icon Siam, and Gaysorn.

The effort comes as Thailand experiences a significant surge in tourism, welcoming over 14 million visitors in the first five months of 2024, a 37.64% increase from the previous year.

Punnamas Vichitkulwongsa, Visa Thailand Country Manager, expressed his enthusiasm.

“With over two decades of collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and partnerships with leading shopping institutions, we are thrilled to offer better-than-ever deals and discounts for international cardholders worldwide when using their Visa card.

“It is our privilege to continue playing a crucial role in attracting more international tourists, accelerating the recovery of the tourism sector, and creating new opportunities for cross-border commerce and retail businesses in Thailand.”

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool added that TAT is delighted to launch the Visa Thailand Grand Sale 2024 in collaboration with Visa.

“This initiative aligns with our roadmap to generate more tourism revenue this year. We hope this collaboration will significantly boost the influx of international tourists and enhance their spending experience in Thailand. This year, we have seen a strong trend in tourism and visitor numbers. With an ambitious target to add 3.5 trillion baht in revenue, we believe this campaign will further solidify Thailand’s position as a premier shopping destination in Asia.”

The Visa Thailand Grand Sale 2024 offers international Visa cardholders a variety of discount coupons and special deals at leading department stores, reported TTR Weekly.

Here are some highlights:

500 baht discount with a minimum spend of 7,000 baht at King Power.

Receive a 500 baht cash voucher with a minimum spend of 7,000 baht per sales slip, or a 1,000 baht cash voucher with an accumulated spend of 25,000 baht at Siam Paragon, Emporium, EmQuartier, and Emsphere.

A complimentary Visa tote bag with a minimum spend of 20,000 baht at Emporium, EmQuartier, and Emsphere.

A 1,000 baht Siam gift card with a minimum spend of 100,000 baht at Siam Paragon and Icon Siam.

A complimentary Visa tote bag and 500 baht dining voucher with a minimum spend of 15,000 baht at Gaysorn.

The campaign runs until August 31.