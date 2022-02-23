Thailand
Phuket makes plans to attract more Thai tourists, same day Level 4 alert anounced
After the Test & Go scheme reopened on February 1, there still hasn’t been a large increase in the number of international tourists visiting Thailand. Now, Phuket officials have launched new plans to encourage Thai tourists to come to Phuket. They launched these plans on the same day the Thai government announced a Level 4 alert on the Covid-19 situation. The Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket has set a goal of 160 million tourists for 2022.
The Phuket Tourists’ Association’s Vice President of Domestic Marketing said the association’s domestic marketing plan for this year includes activities to promote its “Consumer Fair and Roads Show”. The VP said it held a tourism campaign and road shows at Siam Paragon in Bangkok, and in other provinces, throughout January. She said it will hold another activity in Udon Thani in February.
The TAT Phuket Chief also launched the Phuket Great Time #3 campaign yesterday. This campaign will offer special packages and services through its website. The chief said there are also plans for Songkaran.
“…and there will be activities to promote tourism at the local level in all areas during Songkaran 2022 as well.”
Phuket isn’t the only Thai province ramping up plans to draw tourists. Last week, the Tourism Authority of Thailand announced it would host two car rallies travelling between Phang Nga and Krabi from February 19-20. Along the way, there will be fun activities such as planting seagrass for manatees, and visiting a bead museum. The activities will boost local economies.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
