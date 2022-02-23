Thailand Test & Go update: No more Day 5 pre-paid hotel or PCR test

From the start of March, the requirement for the 2nd pre-paid PCR test on Day 5 after your arrival in Thailand will be dropped. But it will instead be replaced with a rapid antigen test you can take yourself (freely and cheaply available at any convenience store). In addition, the required ‘Covid’ insurance will be reduced from $50,000 to $20,000. The requirement for a second PCR test was put into place due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in Thailand on February 1. But the additional test, at the traveller’s expense, as well as the mandatory stay at a certified SHA+ hotel while waiting for results, discouraged many potential travellers from planning a trip to Thailand. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration approved the revision of the test requirements today.

Hotel reservations will only be required for the 1st day as travellers wait for the results of their PCR test. Travellers won’t need to book for a second hotel night on the 5th day after their arrival. So, it’s back to the same requirements when Test & Go was originally launched back on November 1 last year.

The Test & Go program is one of three re-entry programs available for people wanting, or needing, to travel to Thailand at this time. The other two options are the Sandbox and an Alternative Quarantine program for unvaccinated travellers. Registration for a Thailand Pass is compulsory for everyone entering Thailand at this time, even Thais. The website is HERE.

There is no cost for applying for a Thailand Pass, so be careful when traversing the internet and finding options that make you pay for an application. However, there are legitimate visa agents who will help you upload the paperwork and sort out the occasional ‘wrinkles’ in the system.

For land travellers, the borders at Nong Kai, Udon Thani and Songkhla will be opened to enter by land. This will also occur from the start of March.

In other news, the provincial colour zoning will remain the same and schools will now be allowed to operate on-site classes. More news on the changes as they come to hand this afternoon. Main points… • There will no longer be a requirement for a pre-paid PCT test or SHA+ hotel accommodation on Day 5 after your arrival, from March 1 • You’ll need to take your own ATK (Rapid Antigen Test) on Day 5 • The requirement will remain for for arrival with a pre-paid hotel and PCR test • The Covid insurance coverage will be reduced from US$50,000 to US$20,000 from March 1 • Land borders at Nong Kai and Songkhla will be re-opened from March 1