Tourism authorities will co-host fun events in Phang Na and Krabi to boost economy

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Photo by Flickr Nick Kenrick.

In an effort to boost tourism income in Phang Na and Krabi, the Thailand Tourism Authority is helping host some new fun events. This comes after tourist areas in Thailand have been devastated by Covid-19. The first events will be two car rallies. People will drive along a route between the two cities, and stop at various sites to tour attractions and do cultural activities. The tours and activities will help bring income to local communities.

Some activities are outdoorsy, like planting seagrass for manatees and visiting a goat farm. There is also a bead museum participants can visit, and the Kaset Fair Krabi 2022, a street food fair. A communications manager for a petrol company also hosting the events told The Phuket News that this is just the start of more events to come.

“We are ready to support business owners, society and community to have a quality of life and well-being and grow together in a sustainable way.”

The car rallies will last from February 19-20. Participants must pay 1,800 baht per car, and groups travelling with three people in a car must pay 800 baht per person. The rallies include two days and one night of accommodation, two meals, two shirts, and two hats.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Fundok
    2022-02-13 14:34
    41 minutes ago, Thaiger said: In an effort to boost tourism income in Phang Na and Krabi, the Thailand Tourism Authority is helping host some new fun events. This comes after tourist areas in Thailand have been devastated by Covid-19.…
    image
    Grumpish
    2022-02-13 14:49
    You can always rely on the TAT for a bit of comic relief....
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-02-13 14:55
    15 minutes ago, Fundok said: A car rally for tourists, given the questionable road safety in Thailand? Maybe if we put this in context …. The tourists they must be talking about here are Thai locals …. those with a…
    image
    Jason
    2022-02-13 15:12
    TAT = Totally Amazing Thailand. Could we just allocate their budget to the needy people?? People and businesses who have suffered most from the pandemic....
    image
    JJJ
    2022-02-13 15:59
    I have an idea that doesn’t cost any money and saves some administrative money and would result in a much bigger boost to tourism — end test & go and restore entry rules to those before covid.
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets.

