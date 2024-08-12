Photo of tourist at Thai temple sparks online debate

Picture courtesy of Kirandeep Singh Walia from pexels.com

A photograph posted by the well-known influencer Toffee, known as Toffee the Computer Repairing Ladyboy, sparked a heated debate online. The image, taken at the famous Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, shows a tourist stepping on a replica of the Buddha’s footprint, leading to widespread criticism on social media.

The controversy divided opinions. Some believe the foreign tourist’s behaviour is inappropriate and fear it could bring misfortune. Others, however, understand that cultural differences and the placement of the replica could lead to misunderstandings. They suggest that the temple or relevant government officials hold a meeting to discuss preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

Toffee recently addressed the uproar on their page, explaining that the image in question was taken two years ago, today. They clarified that the photo resurfaced because a friend tagged them in it, inviting them to visit the temple again, which led to its viral resurgence amidst ongoing social media criticism. It remains to be seen how the temple will respond to the situation.

“It’s an old photo from two years ago. My page followers pointed out why someone was standing behind the replica.”

Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, located in Chiang Mai, is one of the country’s most revered temples, attracting numerous visitors annually. The Buddha’s footprint is a significant religious symbol, and any perceived disrespect can lead to strong reactions from the public.

One commenter suggested that the temple or relevant government officials should organise a meeting to discuss preventive measures to avoid such incidents.

While the tourist’s actions may have been inadvertent, they have highlighted the need for clearer guidelines and signage to educate visitors on appropriate behaviour. This could help prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure that such sacred spaces are respected by all who visit, reported Khaosod.