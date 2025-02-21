Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting

Bob Scott
February 21, 2025
76 2 minutes read
Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a crooked web of betrayal within the private confines of a family home, a Thai housemaid was arrested by police after her secret life of crime was laid bare by unforgiving lens of CCTV.

Naphonthip “Kan” a 46 year old housemaid from Phitsanulok, faces charges of theft after swiping a fortune in gold and jewellery from her employer to feed her gambling habit.

The drama began unfolding when Phitsanulok Provincial Police, spearheaded by Police Major General Nikhom Kruanoparat and Police Colonel Jaturon Buspaket, zeroed in on a string of thefts plaguing the area.

Their investigation yesterday, February 20, led to the unmasking of Kan, who had gained her employer’s trust only to plunder their home over ten times.

Kan seemed the perfect maid: diligent and efficient, hired in early November 2024 for a modest 300 baht fee per three-hour stint every Wednesday. But beneath the facade, temptation lured her into a spree of deceit as glittering trinkets began mysteriously disappearing.

It wasn’t until victim Nuankamon noticed her own jewels vanishing, including a diamond ring valued at a cool 50,000 baht, alongside other precious items, totalling over 120,000 baht in losses, that suspicion pointed firmly towards Kan.

Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Acting on police advice, Nuankamon installed CCTV cameras, catching the sticky-fingered maid in the incriminating act.

By February 19, the net was ready to close around Kan. With a cunning plan in place, police and Nuankamon captured definitive footage of Kan stealing a gold necklace and ring, seizing the opportunity to arrest her with the stolen items carelessly stashed in her trouser pocket.

During interrogation, Kan crumbled and confessed to the thefts, revealing a descent into gambling-fuelled criminality. The glossy allure of online gaming had seduced her into siphoning her employer’s valuables for easy cash.

Her phone betrayed her secrets, exposing transactions through the website, invest789, with a personal Kasikorn Bank account used to transact her ill-gotten gains.

The scope of her theft was staggering: three gold necklaces worth 25,000 baht, two gold rings valued at 12,000 baht, an opulent diamond ring and bracelet alongside 20,000 baht in cash. Kan’s plundered loot was sold off in local shops to support her addiction and keep loan sharks at bay.

What seemed a seamless connection between domestic employment and an amiable employer now lies shattered. Nuankamon, who once opened her doors to Kan, is left wrangling with the breach of trust and the knotty aftermath of her maid’s offences.

