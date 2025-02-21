New allowance system for seniors in the works

Somkid Cheukong | Photo via The Nation

The Government of Thailand plans the introduction of a 1,000 baht monthly allowance for senior citizens, replacing the current age-based payment system. The proposal follows discussions on senior welfare improvements and budget constraints.

A new flat-rate monthly allowance of 1,000 baht for citizens over 60 will replace the current tiered system, as announced by Secretary to the Prime Minister Somkid Cheukong today, February 21.

The existing system provides varying amounts based on age brackets: 600 baht for those aged 60 to 69, 700 baht for those aged 70 to 79, 800 baht for those aged 80 to 89, and 1,000 baht for those over 90.

Somkid addressed claims from opposition MPs regarding the rejection of three draft bills aimed at enhancing senior benefits.

The proposed public pension scheme draft bill, which suggested 3,000 baht monthly payments for all retirees, would require more than 400 billion baht in funding, which exceeds current budget capabilities.

“In reality, these bills are all about finance and are based on election promises. The government forwarded them to relevant agencies, which ruled that they were unachievable.

“The fact that these bills were not approved is not a political move by the government, as we are also working on policies that will increase benefits for senior citizens.”

The Social Development and Human Security Ministry has approved the new 1,000 baht flat-rate allowance policy, reported The Nation.

Somkid further shared that draft bills submitted by the Pheu Thai Party were rejected by government agencies for being either unachievable or in conflict with existing regulations.

“Besides these agencies, we also need to heed recommendations from the National Economic and Social Development Council and the Council of State regarding legal compliance.”

