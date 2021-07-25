Connect with us

Thailand

Phetchabun chicken processing plant sees over 3,000 infections

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Shawn Zeppel/Flickr

In the northern Thai province Phetchabun, Covid testing at a chicken processing plant continues as positive test results keep coming in. Yesterday, it was reported that 3,117 people have already tested positive.

The plant is owned by Golden Line Business Co, a subsidiary of Saha Farms Group.

By 8 pm yesterday, 6,587 out of the factory’s 7,200 workers had been tested, says district chief Sompong Thongnoonui. The 613 employees that have yet to be tested will be tested today, adds the chief.

When officials tested 3,000 workers at the chicken processing plant on Friday they found 1/3 of them had Covid so they decided to close the factory…For 4 days, July 23 to July 26.

Sompong says the infected workers are isolated in a field hospital… At the factory. He adds that most of the employees are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. He says they used a borrowed x-ray machine to scan the infected people’s lungs.

Most of the chicken processing plant’s 7,200 employees are Burmese with 2,580 Thai workers as well.

It has also been reported today that because of the chicken processing plant outbreak, 3 nearby villages have been locked down as well. Phetchabun has previously been listed as a “controlled area”, which places it below the “maximum controlled” areas and the “Maximum and strict controlled areas”. However, each day brings new restrictions and changes as Covid continues to surge in Thailand. Bangkok has recently seen many venues that were just reopened, reclose again.

SOURCE: Thai PBS Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand25 seconds ago

Phetchabun chicken processing plant sees over 3,000 infections
Phuket4 mins ago

New Covid-19 infections drop, still worrisome for Phuket Sandbox
Phuket21 mins ago

Phuket “car mob” protest demands the removal of PM, calls for mRNA vaccines

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Samut Sakhon Governor Veerasak offers to resign if communication in his province doesn’t improve
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Sunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 15,335 new infections, provincial numbers
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus Infections2 hours ago

DDC says infections still rising, possibly falling in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

DDC says use the QueQ app to book appointment at sports stadium in Pathum Thani
Business4 hours ago

Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
Thailand4 hours ago

Domestic flights added to Phuket/Samui, CAAT says be careful
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

4th body found on a Bangkok street
Events6 hours ago

Where have all of Thailand’s boat shows gone?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 15,335 new infections, news briefs
Indonesia14 hours ago

Man with Covid-19 disguised as his wife to board flight
Hua Hin15 hours ago

Kitchen raiding elephant breaks same wall in house for more food
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending