Thailand
Phetchabun chicken processing plant sees over 3,000 infections
In the northern Thai province Phetchabun, Covid testing at a chicken processing plant continues as positive test results keep coming in. Yesterday, it was reported that 3,117 people have already tested positive.
The plant is owned by Golden Line Business Co, a subsidiary of Saha Farms Group.
By 8 pm yesterday, 6,587 out of the factory’s 7,200 workers had been tested, says district chief Sompong Thongnoonui. The 613 employees that have yet to be tested will be tested today, adds the chief.
When officials tested 3,000 workers at the chicken processing plant on Friday they found 1/3 of them had Covid so they decided to close the factory…For 4 days, July 23 to July 26.
Sompong says the infected workers are isolated in a field hospital… At the factory. He adds that most of the employees are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. He says they used a borrowed x-ray machine to scan the infected people’s lungs.
Most of the chicken processing plant’s 7,200 employees are Burmese with 2,580 Thai workers as well.
It has also been reported today that because of the chicken processing plant outbreak, 3 nearby villages have been locked down as well. Phetchabun has previously been listed as a “controlled area”, which places it below the “maximum controlled” areas and the “Maximum and strict controlled areas”. However, each day brings new restrictions and changes as Covid continues to surge in Thailand. Bangkok has recently seen many venues that were just reopened, reclose again.
SOURCE: Thai PBS Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phetchabun chicken processing plant sees over 3,000 infections
New Covid-19 infections drop, still worrisome for Phuket Sandbox
Phuket “car mob” protest demands the removal of PM, calls for mRNA vaccines
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Samut Sakhon Governor Veerasak offers to resign if communication in his province doesn’t improve
Sunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals
Covid UPDATE: 15,335 new infections, provincial numbers
DDC says infections still rising, possibly falling in Bangkok
DDC says use the QueQ app to book appointment at sports stadium in Pathum Thani
Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
Domestic flights added to Phuket/Samui, CAAT says be careful
4th body found on a Bangkok street
Where have all of Thailand’s boat shows gone?
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 15,335 new infections, news briefs
Man with Covid-19 disguised as his wife to board flight
Kitchen raiding elephant breaks same wall in house for more food
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
- Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
- Thailand2 days ago
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Phuket4 days ago
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers