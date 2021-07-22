Parks, hair salons and other additional closures in Bangkok until August 2

More venues and businesses in Bangkok are ordered to close for the next couple of weeks to curb the spread of Covid-19. Parks, sports fields and courts, museums, hair salons, barbershops, and tattoo studios must close until August 2. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration ordered the closures following a recommendation from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The order, in addition to the tight restrictions in Bangkok, goes into effect tomorrow.

According to the official order signed by Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang, those who violate the order can face charges under the Communicable Disease Act, which carries a punishment of up to a year in jail and an up to 100,000 baht fine, as well as under the Emergency Decree, which carries a publishment of up to 2 years in jail and an up to 40,000 baht fine.

The following venues and places must close until at least August 2…

All types of sports venues including indoor venues such as badminton courts, futsal courts, basketball courts, and volleyball courts as well as outdoor venues such as golf courses, driving ranges, football fields, and tennis courts

Public parks and botanical gardens

Sports fields

Convention centres, exhibition halls, and trade fair centres

Learning centres, cultural centres and galleries

Libraries

Museums

Preschools and early childcare centres

Hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo studios and piercing studios

Swimming pools

