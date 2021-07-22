Connect with us

Chon Buri

More places closed in new Chon Buri restrictions tonight

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Chon Buri closed many areas including zoos due to growing Covid-19 infections. (viva Wikimedia)

This evening the governor of Chon Buri added to the growing list of Covid-19 restrictions and closures as infections swell in the province and around Thailand. As the province reports hundreds of new infections every day, safety measures and restrictions seem to be implemented nearly daily to attempt to curb the spread. Tonight’s restrictions closed all Chon Buri tourist attractions and shows, several work camps, as well as animal attractions, popular hangout spots and beaches.

The Chon Buri Public Relations office released a statement along with the governor’s order explaining that the locations specified for closure are areas where authorities have identified many Covid-19 infections and so the communicable disease committee has decided to close them.

Camps for construction workers in Si Racha and Banglamung have been closed. Standard Performance Co in Surasak, Si Racha received closing orders until August 16, while Wisswapat Co in Nongprue, Banglamung has been ordered to close until August 18. Operators and owners were warned to strictly follow all Public Health Official restrictions and rules.

The list of other areas ordered closed in Chon Buri this evening includes all locations related to tourism, including private and state-run tourist sites and attractions of any size. The rule applies to indoor and outdoor attractions. Another important outdoor attraction closure – all beaches and reservoirs are off-limits to everyone except local fishermen working there. Swimming, tanning, beach sports and water sports are all forbidden.

Zoos and animal parks are also closed in Chon Buri, including any sort of animal show. In fact, all types of shows are basically banned as public show venues of any kind have been closed. Kids have it just as bad as animals as well, with both indoor and outdoor playgrounds or areas with toys and play structures for children have been ordered to be closed.

A few bridges in Chon Buri were closed except for traffic crossing as they pose a threat for Covid-19 since they are popular hangout spots for locals and youths. Si Racha’s Koh Loi Bridge is only available for people crossing between Koh Loi and Koh Sichang. And in Meuang Chonburi the Chonlamart Vithi bridge requires official permission to use.

Laem Chabang Port will face struggles as all incoming cargo boats that are travelling from beyond the Chon Buri borders must obtain clearance from public health officials before being allowed to land.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri21 seconds ago

More places closed in new Chon Buri restrictions tonight
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Yet another update to rules for entering Phuket, new exceptions
Best of6 hours ago

Hua Hin’s most amazing beach resorts

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Nonthaburi security guard commits suicide waiting for bed
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bodies in BKK streets, interprovincial travel curbed, prison surge
Thailand8 hours ago

3 months of lockdown needed to ease situation, says KKP research
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of8 hours ago

Bangkok’s Top 5 Mexican Restaurants with Delivery
Bangkok9 hours ago

6,040 amphetamine pills seized at Bangkok airport, package en route to Isreal
Thailand9 hours ago

7 food factories in Kanchanaburi test employees, 100+ test positive
Best of9 hours ago

The 5 Best Hostels in Phuket
Best of9 hours ago

Best of Phuket’s Boutique & Luxury Hotels
Thailand9 hours ago

Vaccine Jai program aims to fight Covid-19 related suicide
Bangkok9 hours ago

Parks, hair salons and other additional closures in Bangkok until August 2
Best of9 hours ago

Best Beachfront Hotels in Phuket
World10 hours ago

Nestle’s “Negrita” cookie to get new, non race based name
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending