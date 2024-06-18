Phatthalung son kills mother after refusal to give him money

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic family dispute occurred in Phatthalung this morning, as a son violently stabbed both of his parents after they refused to give him money. This resulted in his mother’s death, and his father was left severely injured.

Police in Pa Bon District, Phatthalung, received a distress call about a fatal stabbing at a house in Khuan Sai Subdistrict. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered the body of 60 year old Phlusap Sanlee, who had suffered multiple stab wounds to her torso, abdomen, and both arms.

Her husband, 70 year old Amorn Sanlee was found with severe stab wounds to his left and right ribs and was rushed to Pa Bon Hospital before being transferred to Phatthalung Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Initial police investigations revealed that the perpetrator was 33 year old Somphot Sanlee, the couple’s son who had a history of drug addiction. Before the incident, an intense argument erupted between Somphot and his parents after his mother refused to give him money. This led to Somphot attacking his father with a sharp knife.

Phlusap, attempting to intervene, was also fatally attacked. Both parents managed to escape the house, seeking help from nearby neighbours but Phlusap succumbed to her injuries after collapsing by the roadside. Neighbours were able to assist Amorn in time, preventing further fatality.

After the attack, Somphot fled on a motorcycle, taking the weapon with him. Pa Bon police coordinated with local community leaders and residents to track down Somphot urgently, as he is considered dangerous and there is a concern that he might reoffend.

The suspect’s aunt, 60 year old Phensri Buapech described Somphot as an only child who had previously used drugs but was generally amicable and smiled often, though he kept to himself. She recounted that Somphot typically spent his time working, cutting grass, and tending to cows.

The family remains in deep sorrow and shock over the violent turn of events, with relatives expressing disbelief that such a violent incident could occur. The police continue their efforts to locate and apprehend Somphot to bring him to justice, reported KhaoSod.