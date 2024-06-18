Malaysia AirAsia resumes direct flights to Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

AirAsia resumed its direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Pattaya, yesterday, June 17.

The airline will now operate this popular route three times a week, with flights scheduled every Monday, Friday, and Sunday. Flight AK840 is set to take off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) at 11am, landing in Pattaya’s U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport (UTP) at 12.05pm. The return flight, AK841, will depart from Pattaya at 12.30pm, reaching Kuala Lumpur at 3.30pm.

The resumption of this service marks AirAsia’s ninth direct route connecting various Malaysian cities, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Penang, to Thai destinations including Bangkok (Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi), Krabi, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.

Pattaya, Thailand’s eighth-largest city, remains a hotspot for local and international tourists. In 2019 alone, AirAsia ferried over 60,000 passengers between Kuala Lumpur and Pattaya. With its reopening, the airline aims to revitalise travel and tourism between these two bustling cities, reported Travel News Asia.

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group stated that the airline is pleased to resume services to the East Coast of the Gulf of Thailand, providing the only direct connectivity from Kuala Lumpur to the city.

“This addition to our vast network in Thailand underscores our continued commitment to making travel more accessible to second-tier cities such as Pattaya. With approximately 2.7 million guests flying from Malaysia to Thailand throughout 2023, we firmly believe that the return of this popular route will boost the number of travellers to and from Thailand this year.”

Photo courtesy of TTR Weekly