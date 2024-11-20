Pumped up: Petrol prices to rise, leaving Thailand drivers fuming

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Hold onto your wallets, folks! Come tomorrow, November 21, at 5am, petrol and gasohol prices are set to climb by 30 satang per litre, courtesy of PTT Station’s latest price tweak. In contrast, diesel aficionados can breathe a slight sigh of relief as their prices remain untouched.

Once the clock strikes, expect to shell out 44.24 baht per litre for petrol. The ever-popular Gasohol 95 will hit 35.95 baht per litre, with its sibling, Gasohol 91, coming in at 35.58 baht.

Advertisements

Fuel savers E20 and E85 will stand at 33.84 baht and 33.59 baht per litre, respectively. Those topping up with Premium Gasohol 95 can expect to pay 44.54 baht per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel devotees can rest easy: Diesel B7 and Diesel B20 will stay at 32.94 baht per litre, while Premium Diesel B7 will clock in at 44.94 baht per litre. Notably, these figures are prepped before adding the Bangkok maintenance tax, reported KhaoSod.

In an obvious bid to keep the wheels of industry and transport trucks turning, the decision to stabilise diesel prices hints at broader market tactics.

Those relying on diesel, particularly in transportation and logistics, can find solace here. The same luck, however, doesn’t shine on petrol users, who may now have to dig a little deeper into their pockets.

Transport costs

Advertisements

This hike is poised to ripple through the economy, as rising transport costs could inflate the prices of goods and services. With inflation already a kitchen-table worry, these changes might spice things up further in the economic stew.

The early morning timing is a strategic nod to commuters and businesses, offering them a smidgen of time to recalibrate their budgets without the jarring shock of a midday price slap.

The petrol price hike ties into the larger narrative of global oil market fluctuations and local economic policies grappling with the seismic shifts in the energy landscape. With oil production oscillating and alternative energy sources in the spotlight, it’s no easy feat balancing resource management and consumer costs.

For motorists, it’s time to consider not just filling tanks but potentially rethinking travel habits. Carpooling, public transport, or even the leap to more efficient vehicles might be the smart play moving forward.

These pricing manoeuvres highlight the relentless challenge of energy management in a world where black gold’s value is constantly in flux. As stakeholders juggle the complexities of energy economics, staying ahead of the curve is key.

With these changes poised for tomorrow, the message is clear: be prepared. It’s not just about fuelling up, it’s about forward-thinking for both today and the miles ahead.

What Other Media Are Saying The Thaiger reports PTT Station’s petrol price reduction aims to alleviate consumer costs amid fluctuating fuel expenses while maintaining diesel prices to support the logistics sector’s stability and operations. (read more)

reports PTT Station’s petrol price reduction aims to alleviate consumer costs amid fluctuating fuel expenses while maintaining diesel prices to support the logistics sector’s stability and operations. (read more) Bangkok Post reports a diesel price hike by 50 satang amid escalating subsidy costs, as the Oil Fuel Fund faces significant debts and global oil prices surge due to geopolitical tensions. (read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why might diesel prices remain stable while petrol costs rise? Diesel stability could support sectors like logistics, whereas petrol hikes may manage economic strategies amidst fluctuating markets. How could rising petrol prices impact inflation rates in the region? Higher petrol costs may elevate transportation expenses, potentially increasing the overall prices of goods and services. What if consumers shift towards more fuel-efficient vehicles due to price hikes? Increased demand for fuel-efficient vehicles could accelerate innovation and adoption of sustainable transportation solutions. How do global oil market trends influence local fuel price adjustments? Local prices reflect global oil trends, balancing regional demand with economic strategies and sustainable energy practices. What strategies can consumers adopt to mitigate rising fuel costs? Consumers might consider carpooling, public transport, or investing in efficient vehicles to offset financial impacts.