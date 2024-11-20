Pichai spices up the US: 50 influencers back authentic Thai food

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has enlisted the help of 50 powerful US influencers to promote a wave of authentic Thai restaurants across the US. The star-studded event took place in Hollywood, California, where Pichai awarded prestigious Thai Select certificates to seven US-based Thai restaurants.

The 6pm ceremony, yesterday, November 19, which was broadcast live on social media by influencers with a staggering combined 10 million followers, highlighted the growing presence of Thai cuisine in the US. Pichai’s speech underlined that while Thai restaurants are found in all 50 states, many fail to deliver true Thai flavours, often run by non-Thai owners.

“Most Thai restaurants in the US are operated by Vietnamese, Laotians or others. Our Thai Select mark ensures that diners enjoy genuine Thai food, guaranteed by our ministry.”

The event also marked a milestone, with a total of 1,664 Thai restaurants worldwide now holding the Thai Select certification, out of approximately 18,800 establishments. Looking to elevate the programme even further, Pichai announced plans to introduce a star-rating system, similar to Michelin, to help customers distinguish the best of the best.

“We want to offer a clear quality standard for Thai food lovers.”

Restaurants abroad can apply for the certification through their local Thai Commerce offices, where officials will assess their authenticity.

The event also saw cooking demonstrations from Thai Select chefs and interviews with restaurant owners by US media.

Among the seven certified restaurants were Ruen Pair, Kanomwaan Thai Gelato and Dessert Café, and Three branches of Lum-ka-Naad, with Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine, Jitlada, Heng Heng, Luv2Eat Thai Bistro, and Chao Krung Thai also showcasing their culinary talents, reported The Nation.

