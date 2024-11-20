Tourism boom: Thailand attracts over 30 million visitors

Photo courtesy of Financial Times

Thailand is basking in a tourism revival as over 30.5 million foreign visitors flooded the country between January and mid-November, generating a staggering 1.43 trillion baht for local businesses. The Tourism and Sports Ministry shared the record-breaking figures yesterday, November 19, marking a major boost for the nation’s post-pandemic recovery.

China topped the leaderboard with 5.97 million tourists, followed by Malaysia (4.36 million), India (1.82 million), South Korea (1.6 million), and Russia (1.4 million). Last week alone (November 11 to 17), 747,944 foreign arrivals landed on Thai soil—averaging 106,850 visitors daily, a 1.6% uptick from the week prior.

Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong credited the iconic Loy Krathong festival, celebrated on November 15, for drawing crowds from short-haul markets like China, Japan, and South Korea.

“Arrivals from these markets rose by 4.53% compared to the previous week.”

Looking ahead, Sorawong anticipates a surge in long-haul visitors from Europe as Thailand enters the high season. Airlines are stepping up, increasing seat capacity by 10% since July—a trend expected to last until year-end. Meanwhile, eased visa regulations and smoother land entry procedures are set to bolster the influx.

The government’s sights are firmly set on welcoming 36.7 million foreign tourists this year, closing in on the record-breaking 40 million seen in 2019.

Thailand’s magnetic allure, from its stunning beaches to its rich cultural heritage, continues to captivate global travellers. With billions in revenue pouring in and high season in full swing, the Land of Smiles is reclaiming its spot as a top global destination, reported The Nation.

