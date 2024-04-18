Bangkok Airways soars to new heights with Sabre

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Bangkok Airways has solidified its long-standing collaboration with Sabre, the global leader in innovative travel technology.

The Suvarnabhumi International Airport-based carrier, renowned for its extensive network spanning over 20 regional destinations, including Cambodia, China, Laos, Maldives, and Singapore, has reaffirmed its commitment to Sabre’s cutting-edge solutions.

Chulin Kocharoen, Vice President of Network and Product Development at Bangkok Airways, expressed the airline’s profound satisfaction.

“We’ve been working together with Sabre for almost a decade. In that time, Sabre’s technology has become imperative to both our day-to-day operational efficiency and our longer-term growth strategy.”

With Sabre’s Cloud-enabled Schedule Manager, Slot Manager, and Codeshare Manager at their disposal, Bangkok Airways anticipates a seamless enhancement in flight schedules, route planning, and adaptability to evolving market dynamics.

This landmark partnership extension comes on the heels of Bangkok Airways’ recent interline agreements with Air India and a codeshare deal with Singapore Airlines, bolstering its position in the industry, reported Travel News Asia.

Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President and Regional General Manager of Asia Pacific Travel Solutions at Sabre, hailed the move as a testament to Bangkok Airways’ confidence in Sabre’s technology.

“The set of network planning and optimisation solutions that Bangkok Airways continues to choose from Sabre come together powerfully to enable them to automate and execute profitable schedules, proactively manage slots, and broaden their network while, ultimately, improving customer choice and satisfaction.”

In related news, Thai AirAsia officially announced that it will restart its route between Suvarnabhumi Airport and Hat Yai. Scheduled to kick off on July 1, Thai AirAsia promises daily flights, complementing the existing eight flights per day from Don Mueang International Airport.

Riding high on the success of their Don Mueang – Hat Yai route, which boasted a staggering 95% passenger load throughout 2023, Thai AirAsia’s Head of Commercial, Tansita Akraritpirom, expressed gratitude to loyal patrons and locals alike.

In other news, travel magazine and website Travel + Leisure ranked Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok as the seventh most luxurious airport in the world. It was also rated second in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).