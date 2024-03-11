Paetongtarn Shinawatra: Thailand’s political sector’s rising star

Credit Paetongtarn Shinawatra official Instagram - ingshin21

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the dynamic youngest daughter of former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is making waves in the nation’s political sector. As the current leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, she brings a combination of academic prowess and political lineage to the table.

Holding degrees in Sociology and Anthropology from Chulalongkorn University and in International Hotel Management from the University of Surrey, she is also enlisted in a national defence programme at the National Defence College.

Her political career took off in 2021 when she was appointed the chair of Pheu Thai’s advisory committee on political participation and innovation. Her father’s political career, which began when she was just eight years old, exposed her to the world of politics and inspired her ambitions, she said.

“I feel like politics isn’t entirely new to me because when I was eight years old, my dad started his own political party. I had the opportunity to attend several meetings with him and meet many people, big name people.”

Continuing on her political trajectory, on March 20, 2022, she assumed the leadership of the Pheu Thai Family. This strategic move positioned her well for the upcoming national election, where she emerged as a prime ministerial candidate of the party.

In the wake of the election, when the former party leader, Cholnan Srikaew, stepped down, Paetongtarn was the clear choice for the top position. Today, she stands as one of the most powerful women in the Pheu Thai-led coalition.

Despite critics attributing her rise to her father’s influence, she remains steadfast in her commitment to bring about societal change.

“The very first day I entered politics, I didn’t ask for any position or role in the party. I simply hoped that I could do something to bring about change. I believe I’ve stayed in politics for so long because of that.”

Soft power

In addition to her political roles, Paetongtarn is the chair of the national committee on soft power development. The committee aims to elevate Thailand’s global recognition in 11 areas, including fashion, books, films, TV series, festivals, gastronomy, design, tourism, games, music, arts, and sports.

“Our responsibility is to enable the country and its people to monetise their talents. Therefore, the soft power policy represents a new approach with the potential to profoundly impact and improve people’s lives. However, we must also focus on educating the public about its significance.”

While speculation about her future as the prime minister continues, Paetongtarn remains focused on gaining work experience and honing her political charisma. Regardless of the outcome, she remains an inspiration to many, demonstrating resilience in overcoming political challenges, reported Bangkok Post.