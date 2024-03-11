Retirement of baby boomers threatens leadership vacuum

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The future of many businesses hangs in the balance as a significant number of top leaders retire, a trend accelerated by the fact that 10,000 Baby Boomers, who predominantly occupy managerial positions, are reaching the retirement age of 65 each day. That’s according to an eye-opening article published last year by Fortune magazine. The publication highlighted the mounting uncertainty for companies, noting that over two-thirds of small business owners plan to retire within two years.

Unsurprisingly, succession planning is a pressing issue for organisations, especially at the executive level. Poor planning can lead to high employee turnover, diminished company value, and adverse impacts on organisational culture. However, the current volatile business environment presents more challenges and pitfalls than ever before.

Indeed, the effects of inadequate succession planning can be detrimental. It can lead to decreased stock price and shareholder value due to diminished confidence in the leadership’s risk management and strategy execution. Furthermore, it can cause internal confusion, decreased productivity and missed opportunities, affecting the company’s sustainability.

A University of Southern California study discovered that poorly managed CEO and C-suite transitions resulted in failures for between 12% and 50% of outside hires and between 9% and 20% of inside promotions. The study also found that this mismanagement erased nearly US$1 trillion annually from the market value of S&P 1500 companies.

To avoid these leadership vacuums and loss of value, organisations must adopt a holistic, proactive approach to talent development and succession planning. This involves identifying high-potential leaders, developing necessary skills, and closing capability gaps within the company. By doing so, organisations can create a robust pipeline of talent ready to fill essential roles in the future, minimising transition risks and ensuring continuous growth.

Organisations must have a clear vision of a successful future leader, develop the required critical capabilities rapidly and close capability gaps within their leadership teams. Additionally, they should focus on developing future leadership talent two or three levels deep to ensure long-term success and sustainability, reported Bangkok Post.

Finally, a holistic approach to succession planning provides continuity in leadership, retention of institutional knowledge, increased employee morale and engagement, and ultimately, improved financial performance. Investing in future leaders now is the best chance to ensure long-term success and sustainability.