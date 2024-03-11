Retirement of baby boomers threatens leadership vacuum

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 08:40, 11 March 2024| Updated: 09:11, 11 March 2024
57 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The future of many businesses hangs in the balance as a significant number of top leaders retire, a trend accelerated by the fact that 10,000 Baby Boomers, who predominantly occupy managerial positions, are reaching the retirement age of 65 each day. That’s according to an eye-opening article published last year by Fortune magazine. The publication highlighted the mounting uncertainty for companies, noting that over two-thirds of small business owners plan to retire within two years.

Unsurprisingly, succession planning is a pressing issue for organisations, especially at the executive level. Poor planning can lead to high employee turnover, diminished company value, and adverse impacts on organisational culture. However, the current volatile business environment presents more challenges and pitfalls than ever before.

Indeed, the effects of inadequate succession planning can be detrimental. It can lead to decreased stock price and shareholder value due to diminished confidence in the leadership’s risk management and strategy execution. Furthermore, it can cause internal confusion, decreased productivity and missed opportunities, affecting the company’s sustainability.

A University of Southern California study discovered that poorly managed CEO and C-suite transitions resulted in failures for between 12% and 50% of outside hires and between 9% and 20% of inside promotions. The study also found that this mismanagement erased nearly US$1 trillion annually from the market value of S&P 1500 companies.

Related news

To avoid these leadership vacuums and loss of value, organisations must adopt a holistic, proactive approach to talent development and succession planning. This involves identifying high-potential leaders, developing necessary skills, and closing capability gaps within the company. By doing so, organisations can create a robust pipeline of talent ready to fill essential roles in the future, minimising transition risks and ensuring continuous growth.

Organisations must have a clear vision of a successful future leader, develop the required critical capabilities rapidly and close capability gaps within their leadership teams. Additionally, they should focus on developing future leadership talent two or three levels deep to ensure long-term success and sustainability, reported Bangkok Post.

Finally, a holistic approach to succession planning provides continuity in leadership, retention of institutional knowledge, increased employee morale and engagement, and ultimately, improved financial performance. Investing in future leaders now is the best chance to ensure long-term success and sustainability.

Business NewsEconomy News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Thailand central bank anticipates lower rates due to virtual banking

Published: 13:36, 08 March 2024

Tourists increase spending in Thailand despite soaring airfares

Published: 13:31, 08 March 2024

Declining conditions of Bangkok’s Klong Ong Ang raise concerns

Published: 11:43, 08 March 2024

Grab Thailand empowers female drivers with campaign

Published: 11:35, 08 March 2024