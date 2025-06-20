‘Get out!’: Rally erupts in Phuket over PM’s leaked clip

The streets of Phuket Old Town roared with anger as hundreds rallied against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, demanding her resignation following a bombshell leaked audio clip.

Yesterday afternoon, June 19, a group that called themselves Phuket Loves the Nation staged a highly charged protest at Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Road, drawing a crowd of 200 to 300 demonstrators. Their message was loud and clear: the prime minister must go.

The protest erupted in response to a leaked conversation allegedly between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. In the clip, Paetongtarn reportedly makes remarks viewed by critics as undermining national security and disrespecting Thailand’s military leadership.

From the back of a pickup truck, speakers took turns firing up the crowd, who waved Thai flags and hoisted bold banners. One placard screamed: “Rebels, traitors, burdens to the country, GET OUT.”

Pairoj Ruamphanphong, speaking on behalf of the protestors, said the event was organised under the leadership of a figure known as “Khru Konuan,” who urged locals to rally in defence of Thailand’s sovereignty.

“This movement stands with our military forces along the borders,” Pairoj declared. “We are here to say we will not tolerate betrayal — especially not from the highest office in the country.”

The crowd echoed the sentiment, with many accusing the Shinawatra family of treason and calling for accountability. Some demonstrators took their demands even further, urging that both former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his daughter, current PM, Paetongtarn, be jailed.

A small but vocal faction within the group even floated the idea of military intervention if political leaders refused to act.

While no violence was reported, the protest highlighted the rising tension and deep divisions surrounding the Shinawatra family’s political legacy, reigniting old wounds between loyalists and detractors, reported The Phuket News.

The leaked audio clip has triggered outrage across the country, particularly among nationalist and conservative circles, who claim it reveals a prime minister willing to compromise Thailand’s security.

Despite the growing backlash, there has been no official response from Paetongtarn’s government regarding the rally.

As political pressure mounts, all eyes are now on how the administration will handle the fallout from what’s shaping up to be the fiercest grassroots challenge yet.