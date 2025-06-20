‘Get out!’: Rally erupts in Phuket over PM’s leaked clip

Speakers rallied crowd from pickup as flags waved and banners raised

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal60 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
119 1 minute read
‘Get out!’: Rally erupts in Phuket over PM’s leaked clip
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

The streets of Phuket Old Town roared with anger as hundreds rallied against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, demanding her resignation following a bombshell leaked audio clip.

Yesterday afternoon, June 19, a group that called themselves Phuket Loves the Nation staged a highly charged protest at Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Road, drawing a crowd of 200 to 300 demonstrators. Their message was loud and clear: the prime minister must go.

The protest erupted in response to a leaked conversation allegedly between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. In the clip, Paetongtarn reportedly makes remarks viewed by critics as undermining national security and disrespecting Thailand’s military leadership.

'Get out!': Rally erupts in Phuket over PM's leaked clip | News by Thaiger

'Get out!': Rally erupts in Phuket over PM's leaked clip | News by Thaiger

'Get out!': Rally erupts in Phuket over PM's leaked clip | News by Thaiger

From the back of a pickup truck, speakers took turns firing up the crowd, who waved Thai flags and hoisted bold banners. One placard screamed: “Rebels, traitors, burdens to the country, GET OUT.”

Related Articles

Pairoj Ruamphanphong, speaking on behalf of the protestors, said the event was organised under the leadership of a figure known as “Khru Konuan,” who urged locals to rally in defence of Thailand’s sovereignty.

“This movement stands with our military forces along the borders,” Pairoj declared. “We are here to say we will not tolerate betrayal — especially not from the highest office in the country.”

The crowd echoed the sentiment, with many accusing the Shinawatra family of treason and calling for accountability. Some demonstrators took their demands even further, urging that both former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his daughter, current PM, Paetongtarn, be jailed.

'Get out!': Rally erupts in Phuket over PM's leaked clip | News by Thaiger

'Get out!': Rally erupts in Phuket over PM's leaked clip | News by Thaiger

A small but vocal faction within the group even floated the idea of military intervention if political leaders refused to act.

While no violence was reported, the protest highlighted the rising tension and deep divisions surrounding the Shinawatra family’s political legacy, reigniting old wounds between loyalists and detractors, reported The Phuket News.

The leaked audio clip has triggered outrage across the country, particularly among nationalist and conservative circles, who claim it reveals a prime minister willing to compromise Thailand’s security.

'Get out!': Rally erupts in Phuket over PM's leaked clip | News by Thaiger

'Get out!': Rally erupts in Phuket over PM's leaked clip | News by Thaiger

Despite the growing backlash, there has been no official response from Paetongtarn’s government regarding the rally.

As political pressure mounts, all eyes are now on how the administration will handle the fallout from what’s shaping up to be the fiercest grassroots challenge yet.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman calls out after paying 9,500 baht for boat trip at floating market Thailand News

Thai woman calls out after paying 9,500 baht for boat trip at floating market

7 minutes ago
How to promote your Airbnb rental on Instagram? Digital Marketing

How to promote your Airbnb rental on Instagram?

10 minutes ago
Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings Thailand News

Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings

12 minutes ago
Pattaya motorbike thug attacks Bolt rider in road rage meltdown Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike thug attacks Bolt rider in road rage meltdown

39 minutes ago
&#8216;Get out!&#8217;: Rally erupts in Phuket over PM&#8217;s leaked clip Phuket News

‘Get out!’: Rally erupts in Phuket over PM’s leaked clip

60 minutes ago
New driving rules: Foreigners must take test in Thailand Thailand News

New driving rules: Foreigners must take test in Thailand

1 hour ago
Thai activist calls mass protest to &#8216;sink the boat&#8217; over PM scandal Bangkok News

Thai activist calls mass protest to ‘sink the boat’ over PM scandal

2 hours ago
Dead man with hands cuffed and legs bound found in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Dead man with hands cuffed and legs bound found in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 hours ago
iCloud loan sharks busted in Bangkok raid over 30% interest scam (video) Bangkok News

iCloud loan sharks busted in Bangkok raid over 30% interest scam (video)

2 hours ago
Death penalty call: Activists accuse PM over leaked tape Thailand News

Death penalty call: Activists accuse PM over leaked tape

3 hours ago
2 Thai men attack drug rehab clinic worker and steal prescription medicine Thailand News

2 Thai men attack drug rehab clinic worker and steal prescription medicine

3 hours ago
Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash Phuket News

Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash

3 hours ago
Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder Thailand News

Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder

4 hours ago
United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation Bangkok News

United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation

4 hours ago
20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation Thailand News

20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation

5 hours ago
Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes Pattaya News

Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes

5 hours ago
EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest Business News

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest

5 hours ago
Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks Thailand News

Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks

6 hours ago
Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait

6 hours ago
Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park Pattaya News

Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park

6 hours ago
Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid Phuket News

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

6 hours ago
Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim Thailand News

Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim

6 hours ago
Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears

7 hours ago
Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in Bangkok News

Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

23 hours ago
Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown Thailand News

Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown

23 hours ago
Phuket NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal60 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
119 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x