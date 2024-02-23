Oxygen treatment makes Thai wastewater clean

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a move to tackle Thailand’s wastewater crisis, a pioneering oxygen treatment method promises to transform foul-smelling waters into pristine streams, all while slashing carbon emissions.

In the heart of Thailand’s bustling capital, Bangkok, a silent revolution is underway. Piyabut Charuphen, the managing director of BIG, a trailblazer in industrial gas technology, unveils the Generating A Cleaner Future initiative. This bold endeavour aims to revolutionise water quality management through innovative oxygen infusion technology, heralding a new era of environmental stewardship.

“The key to our cleaner future lies in elevating oxygen levels within wastewater.”

At the forefront of this mission is Benjakitti Park, a verdant oasis amidst urban sprawl, fed by the polluted waters of Khlong Phai Singto Canal. Here, oxygen-starved waters undergo a miraculous metamorphosis, thanks to BIG’s ingenious oxygen supplementation system.

“The magic begins as pure oxygen breathes life into the water.”

Through cutting-edge mass transfer technology, the air is enriched with oxygen, revitalising stagnant waters and banishing foul odours. Crucially, this transformative process boasts a wallet-friendly price tag, ensuring sustainability without breaking the bank.

Liquid oxygen, akin to that found in hospital wards, is the elixir that revitalises these ailing waters. Guided by sophisticated computer algorithms, oxygen undergoes a meticulous transformation from liquid to gas, tailored to the water’s precise needs, reported The Nation.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt of Bangkok underscores the project’s significance, emphasising its pivotal role in urban sustainability.

“It’s more than just water treatment; it’s a catalyst for change.”

In related news, Kamala Beach in Phuket found itself in a murky situation, the main canal has turned black and is producing an unpleasant smell. Visitors to the beach, some international tourists, watched in dismay as the polluted water flowed freely into the sea.

The sight of the blackened water has led to numerous headshakes and raised eyebrows. A particularly concerned tourist even questioned why local authorities hadn’t taken any action against this glaring issue.