Phumtham defends PM, dismisses audio scandal backlash

Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has come out swinging in defence of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, urging calm and diplomacy following the political storm triggered by her leaked audio conversation with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

Phumtham, who also serves as Defence Minister, downplayed the fallout from the controversial clip, reaffirming the coalition’s support for Paetongtarn and brushing off suggestions of a government collapse.

“The government has not resigned or been dissolved,” Phumtham said. “The focus is now on adjusting the Cabinet. The prime minister’s office will remain in place, with only Bhumjaithai leaving the coalition. Other parties will continue to work together as we adjust our efforts accordingly.”

When pressed about whether coalition members still back Paetongtarn, he replied: “Yes, they continue to support her.”

Photo courtesy of The Nation on X

The leaked audio, which has sparked calls for the 38 year old Pheu Thai leader’s resignation, is being framed by Phumtham as a diplomatic non-issue.

“If you listen to the audio, there’s nothing wrong with it,” he insisted. “It was simply a conversation, and there’s no indication of anything that would warrant legal charges or create any issues. It’s a diplomatic negotiation technique. There’s always a push and pull in diplomacy.”

Phumtham also confirmed that he had spoken with the Commander of the 2nd Army Region — who was mentioned in the recording — and assured the public that “there are no problems, so everyone can feel at ease,” reported The Nation.

Regarding protests demanding Paetongtarn’s resignation, the Deputy PM remained unfazed.

“It’s nothing. It’s their right to express their views, as long as it’s within the legal process,” he said. “The government continues to function, and the national security threat is seen as coming from outside the country. We must prioritise that.”

He went on to urge Thais to focus on unity, not internal division.

“The confusion and misunderstandings are temporary,” he said. “If the internal situation weakens, the government will not be stable, and that will harm the country’s interests. The focus should be on matters outside the country.”

When asked whether Hun Sen would face diplomatic consequences, Phumtham confirmed that the Foreign Ministry was “following the appropriate process, starting with light measures and escalating as needed.”

