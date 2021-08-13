Connect with us

Thailand

Orphaned girls recover from Covid, enter Samut Prakan orphanage

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pruetthigon Saragun/Twitter

Last month, the tragic story of the 2 young girls who lost their mother to Covid, and how before dying the mother said it was her hope the girls would go to an orphanage, rattled Thailand. Then came the news that the girls had contracted Covid. Now, it is being reported that both girls have made a full recovery and are at an orphanage in central Thailand’s Samut Prakan.

The director of the Department of Children and Youth, Supatcha Sutthipol, says the girls will either be fostered or adopted “as possible”. Currently, 3 families have made inquiries.

The girls used to live in with their mother in a building in Samut Prakan until their mother died. They now reside at the Samut Prakan Shelter for Children and Families. There has been no mention of the father’s whereabouts

A helpline has been created to help kids affected by the Covid situation. It can be reached through the hotline at 1300, the Line app “@savekidscovid19”, or through the Child Support (Kum Krong Dek) app.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Trending