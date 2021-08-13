Connect with us

Thailand

Covid UPDATE: New high of 23,418 infections, provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Thailand logged 147 new Covid-related deaths and a record high of 23,418 new infections over the past 24 hours. Today’s numbers include 375 prison inmates.

Some good news…. 23,649 patients were discharged from hospitals and field hospitals.

Today’s 147 new fatalities ranged from 23 years to 108 years of age, made up of 142 Thais and five Burmese nationals. 69% of the deaths were 60 years old and over, while 20% had chronic diseases. Of today’s local infections, 19,973 were detected at hospitals and 2,426 through pro-active testing. From the 70+ age group, infected with Covid, 12.5% died.

Here are today’s provincial totals, thanks to the NBT…

Covid UPDATE: New high of 23,418 infections, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: New high of 23,418 infections, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: New high of 23,418 infections, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: New high of 23,418 infections, provincial totals | News by ThaigerThe previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was last Saturday when there were 21,838 new infections and 212 deaths.

Bangkok logged 70 Covid-related deaths, while a further 38 victims died in the next door provinces of Samut Sakhon (13), Samut Prakan (12), Pathum Thani (8) and Nakhon Pathom (5).

Pattani, in Thailand’s south, reported 4 deaths and 1 death each in Yala and Songkhla.

Covid UPDATE: New high of 23,418 infections, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

SOURCES: FRB | NBT

 

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AussieBob
2021-08-12 17:00
104 cases in Phuket in one day. Did they give any reason why the sandbox is not being closed? Did they give any reason why the 90 per week number has been revised upwards, or ignored? Silly questions really -…
image
NCC1701A
2021-08-12 17:30
OneAngryJew told everyone on a topic he started to get Ivermectin so I did it is the injectable kind for animals. not sure what to do with it. open the bottle and drink it? and i got one of those test…
image
gummy
2021-08-12 17:51
19 minutes ago, NCC1701A said: OneAngryJew told everyone on a topic he started to get Ivermectin so I did it is the injectable kind for animals. not sure what to do with it. open the bottle and drink it? and i…
image
Faraday
2021-08-12 18:18
46 minutes ago, NCC1701A said: and i got one of those test kits you stick up your nose. Is it a Chinese test that you need to swab your...
image
NCC1701A
2021-08-12 20:15
1 hour ago, Faraday said: Is it a Chinese test that you need to swab your... both if so in what order?
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Welcome back to Thailand!

