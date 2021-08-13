Covid UPDATE: New high of 23,418 infections, provincial totals

Thailand logged 147 new Covid-related deaths and a record high of 23,418 new infections over the past 24 hours. Today’s numbers include 375 prison inmates.

Some good news…. 23,649 patients were discharged from hospitals and field hospitals.

Today’s 147 new fatalities ranged from 23 years to 108 years of age, made up of 142 Thais and five Burmese nationals. 69% of the deaths were 60 years old and over, while 20% had chronic diseases. Of today’s local infections, 19,973 were detected at hospitals and 2,426 through pro-active testing. From the 70+ age group, infected with Covid, 12.5% died.

Here are today’s provincial totals, thanks to the NBT…

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was last Saturday when there were 21,838 new infections and 212 deaths.

Bangkok logged 70 Covid-related deaths, while a further 38 victims died in the next door provinces of Samut Sakhon (13), Samut Prakan (12), Pathum Thani (8) and Nakhon Pathom (5).

Pattani, in Thailand’s south, reported 4 deaths and 1 death each in Yala and Songkhla.

SOURCES: FRB | NBT

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on