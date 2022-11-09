Connect with us

Thailand

Online Visa Extensions Now Available in Thailand | GMT

Published

 on 

Expats get online visa extensions. Business leaders back U-turn on land sales. Bat-eating YouTuber sparks outrage in Thailand. Suvarnabhumi Airport offers 7 days of free parking for APEC Summit. The first LOT, Polish Airlines flight, arrives in Phuket. Pubs, gas stations, and 24-hour stores close early to save energy. – all are coming up today.
