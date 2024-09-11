Search continues for individual who jumped off Rama VII Bridge

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:52, 11 September 2024| Updated: 11:52, 11 September 2024
50 2 minutes read
Search continues for individual who jumped off Rama VII Bridge
Photo courtesy of Structurae

Emergency services are searching for an individual who reportedly jumped off the Rama VII Bridge into the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Despite a thorough search, no body has been found yet.

The incident was first reported at 6.26pm yesterday, September 10, by the Rama 199 Radio Centre, which received information from the Special Operations and Water Rescue Unit. The report indicated that a person had fallen into the Chao Phraya River near the Rama VII Bridge on Wongsawang Road in Bang Sue district.

Advertisements

Emergency teams, including the Special Operations and Water Rescue Unit, were immediately dispatched to the scene. By 6.34pm, the Rama 199 Radio Centre updated that the rescue teams had arrived and were actively searching the waters around the bridge.

The search operation had expanded at 6.53pm to include assistance from the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) and the Wachira Hospital medical rescue team. Despite extensive efforts, they have yet to locate the individual who reportedly jumped.

Related news

“We are continuing our search efforts and coordinating with various units to cover a broader area.”

An official from the Water Rescue Unit highlighted that the search was ongoing and that they would continue to employ all available resources until the individual is found.

The Rama VII Bridge, a significant traffic artery in Bangkok, spans the Chao Phraya River and connects several key districts. Incidents like this underscore the need for robust emergency response capabilities in such vital areas.

Advertisements

“We urge anyone with information or who might have witnessed the incident to come forward and assist with our investigation.”

Emergency services have been on high alert, and the search continues under challenging conditions. The water currents in the Chao Phraya River are known to be strong, which can complicate rescue efforts. Officials have not yet disclosed any details about the identity or possible reasons behind the individual’s leap from the bridge, reported KhaoSod.

As of now, the search operation remains active, with teams working tirelessly to find the missing individual. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai ladyboy steals motorbike key in Phuket home invasion

Thai ladyboy steals motorbike key in Phuket home invasion

Published: 11:17, 11 September 2024
Tuk tuk theft: driver steals American tourist&#8217;s money and valuables

Tuk tuk theft: driver steals American tourist’s money and valuables

Published: 11:16, 11 September 2024
New 3.5 kilometres runway at U-Tapao airport to begin construction

New 3.5 kilometres runway at U-Tapao airport to begin construction

Published: 11:09, 11 September 2024
Red Lobster Thailand&#8217;s endless shrimp deal led to bankruptcy woes

Red Lobster Thailand’s endless shrimp deal led to bankruptcy woes

Published: 11:04, 11 September 2024