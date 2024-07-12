Officer killed, another injured in Chiang Mai drug raid shooting

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A police officer lost his life and another was injured in a shooting incident involving a drug suspect in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai last night.

A coordinated operation involving police, soldiers, and local officials took place at around 9.30pm yesterday, July 11, targeting the suspect’s residence in Jiachan village, Moo 13, located in the Mueang Na subdistrict. As the team closed in, the suspect managed to escape through the back of the house.

In his attempt to flee, the suspect encountered another police unit and opened fire. The gunshots resulted in the instant death of Police Corporal Saranyu Singkham, who was affiliated with Nawai Police Station. Police Captain Jeeraphon Wangseng sustained minor injuries in the encounter.

Police initiated a manhunt for the suspect whose name has not been released, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, an early morning drug bust operation in Mae Taeng district, Chiang Mai led to an exchange of gunfire, leaving one officer injured. Police managed to seize a significant amount of heroin and methamphetamine after a suspect abandoned a motorcycle and fled.

The rapid response unit of the Border Patrol Police Company 335 initiated a checkpoint at the entrance to Huai Kub Kab in Chiang Mai on Tuesday, July 9. A suspicious motorcyclist approached the checkpoint, prompting officers to signal for a stop. However, the motorcyclist attempted to evade the checkpoint, leading to a high-speed pursuit.

In other news, a police raid on a house in Songkhla’s Mueang district led to the arrest of nine people for alleged drug use, along with the seizure of crystal methamphetamine (Ice). Border Patrol Police executed the raid in Thung Wang subdistrict on Wednesday, July 10, discovering six men and three women partaking in a drug-fuelled party.

The suspects attempted to escape upon seeing the officers but were quickly apprehended. The police confiscated a sachet of Ice, drug-taking paraphernalia, 12 rounds of bullets, and other items from the premises.