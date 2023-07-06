Occupation lockdown: Thailand’s Labour Ministry draws the line for foreigners, 27 out, 13 in the conditions

The Ministry of Labour in Thailand outlined a list of 40 occupations that are off-limits for foreigners, with 27 being completely restricted and 13 permitted under certain conditions. These occupations are classified into four categories, aiming to address the shortage of local labour in areas where Thai nationals show less interest, particularly in light of the large-scale arrival of foreign workers from Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos.

Foreigners are allowed to work in specific occupations governed by bilateral agreements between Thailand and certain countries, provided they adhere to Thai laws. Within this category, there are three professions open to foreigners: accounting, engineering, and architecture.

For skilled or semi-skilled occupations, foreigners can only work if they are employed by an authorized employer. This category includes eight occupations, including agriculture, masonry/carpentry/construction, mattress making, knife making, shoe making, hat making, dress making, and pottery or ceramic ware making.

In skilled occupations, foreigners can work with the employer’s approval and enter Thailand under the Agreement between the Government of Thailand and Foreign Governments (MoU) on the Admission of Foreign Workers under the Immigration Laws. Two occupations fall into this category: sculptor and retail salesperson.

The Ministry of Labour emphasizes the importance of strict compliance with these regulations for both employers and foreign workers, reported KhaoSod English.

Employers found hiring foreign workers without proper work permits or engaging them in unauthorized work may face fines ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 baht per employed foreign worker.

Repeat offences can lead to imprisonment of up to one year, fines ranging from 50,000 to 200,000 baht, or both, as well as a three-year ban on hiring foreign workers.

Foreign workers found working without work permits or engaging in unauthorized activities may be fined between 5,000 and 50,000 baht and could face deportation. Both employers and foreign workers must adhere to these regulations to avoid legal consequences.

Occupations completely restricted for foreigners:

Wood carving

2. Motorcycle driving, excluding forklift operation

3. Auction

4. Gem cutting/polishing

5. Hairdressing/beauty salon services

6. Hand-weaving fabrics

7. Loom weaving or manufacturing using straw, bamboo, chicken feathers, yarn, etc.

8. Handmade paper production

9. Traditional lacquer making

10. Thai traditional musical instrument making

11. Thai niello making

12. Gold/silver/platinum smithing

13. Stone carving

14. Thai doll making

15. Alms bowl making

16. Hand-woven silk fabric production

17. Buddha statue making

18. Paper/fabric umbrella making

19. Agent/broker services

20. Thai massage

21. Cigarette rolling

22. Guide services

23. Street selling

24. Thai alphabet arranging services

25. Silk thread spinning

26. Secretarial services

27. Legal services