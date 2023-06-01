Nurse vanishes after 7-day marriage: Thai soldier plans to file lawsuit

Photo from Facebook.

A young Thai lieutenant found his newlywed life turn sour after only seven days of marriage to a nurse he met through a dating app. Having shared their story online, it is now suspected that the man was duped into paying a sizeable dowry.

The 28 year old lieutenant, Sutha (surname withheld), has opened up about his short-lived marriage to a young nurse after meeting through a dating app at the beginning of this year. They were married for seven days, but shortly after, the wife ceased all contact with him. It has now come to light that the hasty union may have been a ploy to swindle him of a substantial dowry.

Sutha explained that he met the woman on a dating app and they began talking before exchanging phone numbers. Despite their brief courtship, the pair decided to commit to marriage, holding a small wedding ceremony in Buriram province with only close relatives in attendance. The woman’s family had requested a dowry of 200,000 baht (US$5,752) and two baht of gold, which Sutha and his father willingly provided.

However, things took a sharp turn when, within 15 days of their engagement, the bride’s family proposed expediting the wedding and accepting a reduced dowry of 100,000 baht (US$2,874) and one baht of gold. Sutha was initially baffled by this hasty proposal but ultimately agreed to the arrangement.

As he recounted their wedding day, Sutha said they had hurried through the ceremony so quickly that the photographer did not have time to capture many pictures, leaving himself and some guests in doubt. Following the marriage, the new wife went unresponsive for a few days before revealing her intent to leave her husband, citing unhappiness.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Sutha said that he had visited his wife’s workplace, and she insisted on ending their marriage. He warned others to beware.



Sutha, having paid a total of over 180,000 baht (US$5,173) to the bride’s family, including the dowry and other costs, is now planning legal action against his estranged wife for fraud. The heartbroken lieutenant confessed that while he had invested time and love into this relationship, it would be best to end it.