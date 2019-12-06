Number one cause of death among Thais is cancer-related diseases | The Thaiger

Thailand
Number one cause of death among Thais is cancer-related diseases
The Ministry of Health has identified that cancer is the number one killer of Thai citizens since 1998, adding that out of 122,757 new cases diagnosed in 2019, 73,000 patients have died. The article did not list the specific cancers although other research indicates that lung cancer is a leading disease amongst Thais.
In comparison, the number of road deaths has decreased from 36.2 per 100,000 people in 2015 to 32.7 out of every 100,000 in the World Health Organisation’s latest report – around 21,000-24,000 annually over recent years.
Thai-language media Thai Rath reports that the dean of Mahidol University’s Medical Department, Dr Piyamit Sitara, says the university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Cancer Institute of Thailand to implement a joint analysis plan, leading to precision treatment for patients.
Mahidol University is Thailand’s premier medical research institute based in Nakhon Phatom, north west of Bangkok.
Both parties will collect blood samples and tissue from cancer patients, checking DNA for a pattern of cancer growth, as well as monitoring how patients are responding to treatment. It’s hoped that DNA and genetic analysis will help in designing precision treatment. This would consist of treatment that is tailor-made for the individual, improving both the quality of the treatment and its chance of succeeding.
The average life expectancy of a Thai citizen is now 75.3 years, compared to the average in many western countries – around 83-86 years of age.
SOURVE: Thai Residents
Business
Number of foreign companies investing in Thailand up over 100%
Foreign investment in Thailand has grown by 106% according to the National News Bureau of Thailand, with officials rolling out a number of measures to make foreign investment less complicated. The latest increase is despite a fall in the number of foreign companies approved to carry out business in the Kingdom – down 23% from last year.
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, deputy director general of the Department of Business Development, cites various ongoing projects for the increase, including services to assist in the exploration of natural resources, mining for petroleum, and various metro projects.
During the first nine months of 2019, the Board of Investment (BOI) processed 1,165 foreign investment projects worth over 314 billion baht, reflecting an 11% increase compared to the previous 12 months.
The Department of Business Development is reported to be improving the application process, simplifying regulations and assisting investors who’ve requested investment promotion from the BOI. While foreign investors who’ve received business promotion still need to apply for foreign business certification within 30 days, they are exempt from having to process a business operations permit.
An information sharing scheme is now in the works that will enable foreign organisations to pay fees online, meaning they should be able to get their foreign business certification in just one day.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Thailand
Thailand delays introduction of new visa requirements for Taiwanese tourists
…and other proposed nationalities as well.
Thailand has decided to postpone the requirement for Taiwanese travellers to present financial statements when applying online for a visa. The Taiwan News is reporting that the new requirements are being delayed until at least March, 2020.
The Thailand Trade and Economic Office in Taipei has announced that online Taiwanese applicants for travel to Thailand would need to provide three months evidence of financial statements before they could be awarded the visa. They would also have to report in person to apply for the visa.
The new visa requirement have infuriated Taiwanese officials and local travel agents, who, rightly made the point that Thai citizens don’t need a visa to visit Taiwan under the Taiwanese government’s “New Southbound Policy”.
Media reports have now said that the Thailand Trade and Economic Office was, following government pressure, going to cancel the new requirements. But a representative of the TTEO says they are merely postponing the introduction of the tighter visa rules pending a review that could take up until next March.
CNA reports that… “TTEO posted a message on its website Thursday saying the introduction of the financial statement requirement had been postponed until March 1, 2020, to give applicants sufficient time to prepare and to acquaint themselves with the new method.”
Thailand officials originally said the new regulation, relating to financial statements would eventually also apply to visitors from China, France, and the UK as well.
SOURCE: Taiwan News
Thailand
Less rain for the south, colder weather for the central and north
PHOTO: Get out the coats and warm underwear if you’re in the north
The Thailand Meteorological Department today forecasts cooler weather for central and northern parts of the country, as a result of a strong high-pressure system over southern China that is causing temperatures to drop by 1 to 3 °C in some areas.
The north and north-east is now experiencing cold to very cold weather, as minimum temperatures drop to between 6 and 15 degrees °C, while Bangkok and other parts of central Thailand, as well as the east of the country, is in for similarly colder weather and minimum temperatures of 12-19 degrees °C.
In the Gulf of Thailand, high winds are causing waves of 2 to 3 metres in height in the upper Gulf heading north from Chumphon, and 2–4 metres from Surat Thani southwards in the lower Gulf. The strong winds are the result of the prevailing north-easterly monsoon extending across the country.
Forecast for the next 24 hours:
Northern region: Cold weather and strong wind. Lows of 9-15 degrees and highs of 26-29 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 3-7 degrees on hilltops with frost in some areas.
Northeastern region: Cold to very cold weather with strong wind. Lows 6-14 degrees and highs 26-27 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 5-8 degrees on hilltops.
Central region: Cool to cold weather and strong wind. Lows 12-16 degrees, highs 26-28 degrees Celsius.
Eastern region: Cool to cold weather and strong wind. Lows 15-19 degrees, highs 28-31 degree Celsius. Wave height 2 metres.
Southern region (east coast): Cold with strong wind and thunder showers in 20% of the area. Lows 20-23 degrees, highs 27-31 degrees Celsius. Wave height 2-4 metres.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy. Lows 21-24 degrees, highs 28-33 degree Celsius. Wave height 1-2 metres.
Bangkok and surrounding area: Cold with strong wind. Lows of 16-17 degrees, highs 27-29 degrees Celsius.
SOURCE: The Nation
