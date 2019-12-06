Number of foreign companies investing in Thailand up over 100% | The Thaiger

Business
Number of foreign companies investing in Thailand up over 100%
Foreign investment in Thailand has grown by 106% according to the National News Bureau of Thailand, with officials rolling out a number of measures to make foreign investment less complicated. The latest increase is despite a fall in the number of foreign companies approved to carry out business in the Kingdom – down 23% from last year.
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, deputy director general of the Department of Business Development, cites various ongoing projects for the increase, including services to assist in the exploration of natural resources, mining for petroleum, and various metro projects.
During the first nine months of 2019, the Board of Investment (BOI) processed 1,165 foreign investment projects worth over 314 billion baht, reflecting an 11% increase compared to the previous 12 months.
The Department of Business Development is reported to be improving the application process, simplifying regulations and assisting investors who’ve requested investment promotion from the BOI. While foreign investors who’ve received business promotion still need to apply for foreign business certification within 30 days, they are exempt from having to process a business operations permit.
An information sharing scheme is now in the works that will enable foreign organisations to pay fees online, meaning they should be able to get their foreign business certification in just one day.
Officials carry out spot-checks on silly-season gift baskets
You’re only weeks away from receiving a few of those plastic-wrapped and ribboned baskets of unwanted goodies for the silly season – but do you wonder what’s inside most of them?
Now officials are making a list and checking it twice… Officials in Bangkok are out and about checking those prized Christmas and New Year gift baskets to make sure nobody ends up feeling a bit cheated.
The Nation reports that officials from Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health, accompanied by Deputy Bangkok Governor Sophon Pisuthiwong, visited a selection of shops around the capital this week to make sure their Christmas and New Year’s gift baskets are legally compliant.
Sophon says their intention in carrying out the checks is to ensure people don’t end up receiving inferior or even out-of-date products and that retailers are transparent about the cost of items in the baskets. The gist of the suspicions is that retailers put one or two items of value at the top of the basket, pack it full of surplus and out-of-date stock, and then scrunched up paper at the bottom to make it look full.
“The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is committed to protecting consumers against low quality or expired products that some retailers may try to bundle in the gift baskets. Retailers are also required to display the list of each item in the basket along with their prices to let customers know what they are buying and that each of them is priced correctly.”
Deputy Bangkok Governor Sophon also stresses the importance of supplying products with more longevity, saying they must display an expiration or best before date and that fruit and vegetable baskets should not be prepared more than 3 days in advance of sale.
“According to Food Act BE 2522, packages of all food products must display expiration or best before date, or manufacturers will be fined a maximum of 30,000 baht. To apply this law to gift baskets, we require the sellers to put only products that expire after January 31 in the baskets and must allow consumers to return the products until February 29 in case they are not satisfied with product’s quality.”
“As for fruit and vegetable baskets, we advise retailers to prepare the baskets not more than 3 days in advance of the selling date to ensure freshness of the produce.”
Finally, Sophon reminds retailers that gift baskets containing alcohol cannot be displayed in store or even in brochures. He says doing so would contravene Article 30 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act and could lead to an 11,000 baht fine and/or up to six years in prison.
The checking of New Year gift baskets is part of a wider campaign being run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in conjunction with 32 department stores and retailers, focusing on price and quality control of the baskets. The campaign also seeks to promote the use of more environmentally-friendly materials, such as leaves and paper instead of the usual foam and plastic.
Kind-hearted coffin seller turns a blind eye to repeated theft
"A coffin maker, who supplies Jamnong, says the store is left open at night, often with no staff in attendance."
The kind-hearted owner of a coffin shop in Buriram, north-east Thailand, has admitted he regularly has to deal with coffins being stolen from his premises, but can’t bring himself to file police reports against the perpetrators, as he feels they must be dealing with financial hardship while grieving.
Thai Residents reports that the 50 year old store owner, named as Jamnong, says the theft of his coffins is a regular occurrence, but that it’s usually only the cheaper options, priced at 600 – 800 baht, that are taken. Up until now, he’s turned a blind eye to it out of sympathy.
However, the latest theft involved a significantly more expensive coffin, which was priced at 4,500 baht and Jamnong wonders if this one was stolen for its resale value as opposed to being needed by a grieving family.
Despite this, he still wasn’t able to bring himself to file a police report, saying if the coffin is truly needed, he’s happy to give it away. He also points out that he doesn’t mind if people come to him directly and ask for a free coffin or a discount, if they’re unable to pay the full price.
Jamnong says he would like the coffin thieves to think about the repercussions of their actions, as each theft costs him money. He has been unable to make any profit as a result of the thefts and says he now has no choice but to install CCTV at his shop.
He says he’s prepared to report the next theft to police and to press charges, particularly if he suspects a coffin is being stolen to be resold, as opposed to being genuinely needed by someone who can’t afford to pay for it.
A coffin maker, who supplies Jamnong, says the store is left open at night, often with no staff in attendance. The general understanding is that customers taking a coffin will call the phone number displayed at the front of the store to arrange payment at a later stage, but lately this agreement is being ignored as people abuse the store owner’s trust.
