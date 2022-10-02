Thailand
Northern floods tragedy – Monks unable to help
Waist-high water flooded into riverfront neighbourhoods after the remains of Hurricane Noru dumped a heavy load of rain and knocked down trees.
The heaviest rainfall, about 22 centimetres in 24 hours, was recorded in the north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, where more than 5,000 people were moved to shelters on higher ground.
In Chai Nat province, Buddhist monks made their presence known on social media Saturday, rescuing a frail old man from severe flooding. Netizens could not help but to comment on the monks’ self-sacrifice and kindness. But the story did not have the happy ending on looking urbanites might have wished.
Monks from Wat Phai Lom carried the body of 98-year-old Phao Thongsa-Ad to an ambulance. Phao had perished from nothing more than the weight of old age earlier in the day. Due to the heavy flooding, the ambulance could not get to his house.
Sapphaya district has been pretty much underwater since earlier this week after the Chao Phraya Dam began releasing water in advance of heavy rain expected in the north until Monday. In the Pho Nang Kham Dock subdistrict where Wat Phai Lom is located, many people did not have time to move their things, or their aged relatives, to higher ground, out of harm’s way.
The Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday that the heavy rain was a result of tropical storm Noru, now weakening over Myanmar.
People living near waterways in 11 provinces, including Bangkok, have been warned of a rise of up to 66 centimetres in the Chao Phraya River this weekend due to heavy downpours.
The warning on Thursday from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation was directed to Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri and Uthai Thani, especially to people living outside embankments and in low-lying areas, and to business operators and workers on the banks of the river.
Source The Nation
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Malaysian beauty salon gets makeover as dentistry school
Northern floods tragedy – Monks unable to help
Xi’s Bangkok APEC trip to open tourist floodgates
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
Police to curb Pattaya Beach drinking after student gun fight
9th and 10th monkeypox infections found in Phuket
Face masks still required on public transport, in cinemas
Pattaya man attacked at gunpoint for selling cannabis
Police seize 60 suspects in online ‘ghost guns’ sting
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
King Charles III debuts on UK coins
Vladimir Putin officially annexed four parts of Ukraine
Phuket Airport officials pulled tourist from van, insisted they use airport taxi
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
The long goodbye – Which way now for PM Prayut?
Pattaya Police Chief cleared of vice slurs, back on duty
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
Heavy rain warning in 48 provinces of Thailand
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Nasal spray to prevent Covid hits stores October 1
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
-
Cultural Activities2 days ago
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
-
Best of2 days ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
Thailand2 days ago
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
-
Thailand2 days ago
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
-
Crime2 days ago
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
-
Crime3 days ago
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River