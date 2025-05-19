Local politician and wife killed in tragic Trang motorcycle crash

Community mourns as fatal collision raises concerns over drunk driving enforcement

Local politician and wife killed in tragic Trang motorcycle crash
A tragic incident occurred when a car, reportedly driven under the influence, collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of 57 year old local politician Adisak or Luangchai and his 35 year old wife, Daojai, in Trang province early today, May 19.

The incident took place on the road between Baan Khuan and Khuan Pring intersection, in Baan Khuan subdistrict, Mueang district. Police and emergency services arrived at the scene to find Adisak’s body on the road, having suffered severe facial injuries.

Daojai’s body was discovered around 60 metres away, displaying serious injuries to the face and body. The couple’s motorcycle, a Honda Wave i 110, was found entangled with a heavily damaged Honda City car. The car’s driver, who did not attempt to flee, was present at the scene and appeared to be intoxicated.

Initial investigations revealed that Adisak, a four-term local council member in Tha Phaya subdistrict, Palian district, Trang, was travelling with his wife from Tha Phaya to her family home in Khuan Thani subdistrict, Kantang district.

The road where the accident occurred was under construction and unlit. The car, travelling behind them, collided forcefully with the motorcycle, causing Adisak to be thrown onto the opposite lane.

Daojai was thrown from the motorcycle onto the road, where it is believed another vehicle ran over her and fled, leaving her with extensive injuries.

The car driver has been taken to Trang Hospital for a blood alcohol test to support legal proceedings due to indications of alcohol consumption. The investigation is ongoing, and further evidence is being gathered.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Adisak and Daojai have been taken for autopsy at Trang Hospital, and their family has been informed. Family members, upon hearing the tragic news, were understandably distraught and have since taken the bodies for religious ceremonies, reported KhaoSod.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

