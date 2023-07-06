Buriram hospital’s dog becomes TikTok sensation as patient’s assistant (video)

Photo by Sanook.

In a departure from the norm, a hospital in Buriram‘s Nong Don district has assigned an unconventional employee as an “annoyed patient’s assistant.” A one year old mixed breed female dog named Bami has captured public admiration on TikTok for her hospitality to hospital visitors.

The TikTok user @aumoverprep originally posted a video clip featuring the endearing Bami, an employee at the Nong Don Community Hospital. The caption read, “Finally, early morning work has won the hospital director’s heart. Bami has been appointed an official of the community hospital.”

Today, reporters conducted a visit to verify that indeed, Bami was an official resident at Nong Don Community Hospital in Buriram province. The one year old Pitbull mixed breed dog’s daily duties include warmly welcoming patients and visitors as seen on TikTok.

Bami’s owner, 27 year old Sirirat Duongnil, a health science officer at the same hospital, narrated that she hadn’t initially intended on having a dog in the workplace. However, after Bami was born and had no one to care for her, as her husband was a busy police officer, she decided to bring her along. Despite the circumstance, Bami adapted exceptionally well, warming up to everyone, receiving regular meals from staff and locals. She became endearing to all, Sanook reported.

In light of Bami’s charming personality, Sirirat decided to give her an identification card to further enhance her charm. She took videos to upload on TikTok without realising the overwhelming public adoration Bami would receive.

Follow us on :













Beyond her cheerfully welcoming visitors, the versatile Bami also plays an essential role in maintaining hospital security. In one instance, she chased away several poisonous snakes that had intruded the workplace, added Sirirat.

Meanwhile, a 71 year old local who regularly visits the Nong Don Community Hospital stated that she always encountered Bami, known well amongst the locals, who was always ready to greet. Her temperament is neither aggressive nor intrusive but instead adds warmth and vibrancy to the patient experience.