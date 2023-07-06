Firearm frenzy: Suspects in actor retaliation case surrender to police in central Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two individuals involved in the infamous retaliation on a former actor have handed themselves over to the police in central Thailand following charges of assault with a firearm. Surrendering their continued defiance, the accused are now seeking to nullify the previous false testimonies given against them. This account comes amid an intensive ongoing hunt for a third conspirator involved in the case.

At 10.30am today, 45 year old Prasert, and 34 year old Surasak turned themselves in at the Bang Kruai Police Station, Nonthaburi. The pair were part of a trio with an arrest warrant issued against them following their implication in an armed robbery case, where they allegedly used a motor vehicle to evade arrest. The charges against the suspects include detention, possession of unauthorized firearms and live ammunition, and public weapon possession.

The pair surrendered to Pol. Col. Kittisak Pontanarak of the Bang Kruai Police Station in Nonthaburi province following allegations made by their apparent victim, former actor Geng Metas, and his younger sibling on July 4.

According to their testimonies, they were physically assaulted by three individuals led by Prasert. Geng’s assistant, Narupon, alleged that he had been bludgeoned by the handle of the firearm, resulting in a gory injury on his eyebrow. Meanwhile, Geng was punched in the face. The suspects then reportedly made off with a shoulder bag, reported KhaoSod.

Prasert, the assailant accused of striking Geng, vehemently denied the allegations during his surrender. He expressed deep exasperation at the untruthful accounts from Geng and Narupon that appeared in the news, prompting his decision to engage in a legal battle to vindicate himself.

Prasert revealed that he did hit Geng once on the face, but as for Narupon’s injury, he claimed it was caused by Surasak’s younger brother brandishing a snooker ball as Narupon attempted to draw a concealed firearm from his bag.

Following the surrender, reporters noted that Pol. Maj. Gen. Paisan Wongwacharamongkol, the Chief of Nonthaburi Provincial Police, and his deputy, Pol. Col. Somphon Wongsrisuntorn, rushed to a briefing to discuss updates on the case.

The officials ordered haste in tracing the third person involved in the case, Aphichat, a 32 year old, who is yet to surrender himself.