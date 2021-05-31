Thailand
Newborn’s body found in shallow grave in Si Racha
During the weekend a newborn baby’s corpse was found by the side of the road in Si Racha, a district north of Pattaya. The makeshift grave was located near the Khao Namsap Temple in Thung Sukhla.
A local resident, 59 year old Sangwien Duangyai, found the body and alerted the local police. She told Thai media:
I feed street dogs every day near the Khao Namsap temple. I smelled something rotten while walking to the temple area before I saw something which I thought was a baby dog at first. There were some small blood stains on the road
I went closer before I discovered to my horror that the deceased was a dead new born baby.
Police found the baby’s body in an exposed, shallow grave. It’s estimated the newborn had been dead for around 5 hours. Police are currently investigating the matter, including trying to find the baby’s mother, as well as whoever dumped the body. They speculate that the perpetrator was in the midst of burying the body when they were interrupted in their task, forced to leave the baby in the exposed hole.
No further details are known at this time.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Chinese media, Thai police argue over handling of mansion raid in Pattaya
Controversy is swirling around the police raid on the Pattaya luxury mansion last week where a Chinese National shot 2 police officers, as the man and Chinese media claim that the raid was “executed poorly”.
Senior Thai police officers claim the raid was carried out appropriately, while the Chinese man claims he panicked after being approached by suspicious men who were not clearly identified as police officers.
The Chinese media has claimed that proper procedures were not followed and a search warrant was not obtained in advance. Video footage has been circling online showing a group of plain-clothes men coming through the rear of the property, where the owner was relaxing by the pool before fleeing to lock himself in his home.
From the upstairs bedroom, he shot more than 60 rounds from a 9mm automatic pistol licensed to his Thai girlfriend. He also released tear gas on the storming police officers, and investigations later revealed that another Chinese man in the house had a concealed gun. 2 police officers were critically injured, one shot in the stomach and 1 shot in the leg, though the most recent information is that both will recover from being shot.
The deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai police says that the court issued a search warrant after reviewing the evidence from a special operations squad, so police would have prior knowledge of who might be inside and what to expect during a raid. He argues that raid procedure was followed with uniformed police officers and 4 police cars at the front of the property while police entered from the rear to stop anyone from fleeing.
The shooter in custody, a Chinese man known as Leo carrying a passport for investment haven Saint Kitts and Nevis, claims that he fired on the intruders for fear of being kidnapped or harmed with no knowledge that the people storming his property were police.
The police contradict his statement and argue that all officers had proper ID displayed during the raid and had already identified themselves to a gardener when they entered the property.
While Leo’s lawyer maintains that the search was executed without a warrant and run improperly, police maintain they had gone through proper procedures while investigating money laundering and illegal online gambling operations believed to be going on in the luxury mansion.
His lawyer claims that Leo has no involvement with any illegal business or organised crime, and is merely a businessman who made money in gold, property, Bitcoin, and is in Thailand to develop a luxury real estate market. Police argue that bulletproof vests found during the raid and the use of teargas imply more nefarious activities.
Despite conflicting stories, one failure of procedure is that no interpreter was present during the raid, a requirement for any search warrant on a foreign national as many cannot speak or read Thai, as was the case with this Chinese man.
The man has expressed remorse for shooting at police during the raid but argues that he was defending himself as, without any knowledge who the raiders were and what they were doing there, he genuinely believed that he was about to be the victim of a kidnapping. He cited a recent story of a Chinese couple that was abducted just last year, sealed in suitcases, and thrown into a river to drown.
Leo has expressed frustration at the poor conditions he was held in, with no clothes or access to bathing, and with his visa being revoked. Police say he’s being held not only on the original suspicions of money laundering and illegal online gambling, but for attempted murder, causing bodily harm to police, and the illegal use of a firearm.
Chinese media continuesto advocate on his behalf painting a negative picture of the Thai police’s handling of the raid.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
Crime
Brit accused of killing bar girl in 2014 approved for extradition
In 2014, a British man is alleged to have arrived in Thailand, killed and dismembered a woman 2 days later, and fled to Spain. This week, the European Court of Human Rights approved the man’s extradition to Thailand to be prosecuted for the horrific murder. The man is accused of murdering a Thai prostitute in Kanchanaburi and dumping her body in a river before fleeing to Ibiza.
The ECHR decision upholds the ruling of the Spanish High Court that Shane Kenneth Looker, the alleged murderer, should be sent back to Thailand to face charges. Looker is 47 years old and from the United Kingdom originally, though he appears to have been living in Ibiza since the crime. Thai authorities have been calling for his extradition since 2015.
Looker was arrested in June of 2017 in Ibiza after an international warrant for his arrest was issued. He had long been known to be living in Ibiza and is said to be a partner in a hotel on the party island. A year after his arrest, the Spanish National Court ruled in July that he would face extradition to Thailand for punishment. Thai authorities had to guarantee that Looker would not be treated inhumanely or be given capital punishment.
Another year after the Spanish court’s ruling, Looker filed an October 2019 complaint pleading not to be extradited back to Thailand. The ECHR met in Strasbourg and ruled against his request, approving the extradition.
Thai police reports state that he arrived in Bangkok on Halloween night, October 31 in 2014 before travelling to Kanchanaburi. There, on only his second night in Thailand, in the early hours of November 2nd, he killed a 27 year old woman in her own room. She was reportedly working as a prostitute.
Looker is accused of then dismembering the body and stuffing it into a suitcase, before dumping her remains in the Mae Klong River in the western border province of Kanchanaburi. After disposing of the body and evidence, he left Thailand on November 27 and moved to Ibiza.
SOURCE: Thailand News
Crime
100 million baht illegal online gambling bust in Bangkok
Continuing their raids on illegal gambling sites and online scams, police have busted an internet gambling ring moving a 100 million baht per month. Today’s bust was in Bangkok following an investigation tracing the origins of a gambling website called PGSLOT889. Police raided a condominium in the Bangkok Noi district today and arrested 19 people allegedly involved in the online betting site.
The illegal online gambling website was set up spread across 3 separate condos in the Pinklao River Park View condominium in Bangkok Noi. Investigators tracked the online operations to the rooms on the 11th and 15th floors, according to police officials.
The Criminal Court issued a warrant to search the rooms in question. Police took into custody at the scene 11 women and 8 men who will face illegal gambling charges for the online betting site. The nationalities of those arrested were not reported. In those rooms, the police confiscated 27 mobile phones, 30 monitors, 8 computers, 7 bank books, and 17 ATM cards.
Authorities studying the operations of the gambling website have estimated that a minimum of 100 million baht of bets had been placed through the site each month. Police will continue their investigation and widen their search to find other illegal online gambling operations that may be connected to this one.
Illegal online gambling websites have been a growing problem, perhaps fueled by the economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic. Police have been active in investigating and tracking down these operations with the most recent bust just 2 days ago in Pattaya with 6 Thai people arrested for a site earning 10,000 baht a day. The day before that an online gambling ring of recent graduates was busted in Bangkok. And just a few months ago another group of Thai and Chinese nationals was arrested in Bangkok with over 15 million baht of assets seized in a large online gambling operation set up in 4 houses.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
