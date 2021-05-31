Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | 'Covid' visa extensions, Bangkok aims for 70% vaccination in 1 month | May 31

Thaiger

Published 

25 seconds ago

 on 

The deadline to apply for a 60-day visa “Covid” extension has been pushed to July 29, now allowing stays up until late-September, The Department of Disease Control has set an ambitious goal to vaccinate at least 70% of Bangkok residents by July, Thailand has officially extended its Emergency Decree for a 12th time set to expire on July 31 and The Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand died yesterday morning while on holiday on Koh Lipe.

 

Thaiger

Thailand

Canadian woman sexually assaulted while doing a live stream video in Bangkok

Jack Arthur

Published

37 mins ago

on

Monday, May 31, 2021

By

Screenshot

Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera sexually assaulting a Canadian woman near Bangkok’s Lumpini Park while she was doing a live stream video for social media. The video shows the man running up to the woman from behind and appearing to reach is hand down below her waist.

The woman made a post on Twitter saying that she was going to report the incident to police.

I’m not streaming tomorrow. Going to police to report the incident that happened this afternoon. It’s gonna be traumatic but I must to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other girls. Or anyone else! Thanks for all your support today and your love!

Deputy Metropolitan Police chief Piya Tawichai says officers have done an initial investigation and believe the man is homeless. Police are now searching for the man.

“We checked the CCTV footage and found that at around 1:18pm on Thursday, the victim — a social media streamer — was broadcasting her live video on Wireless Road near Gate 1 of One Bangkok Building, when she was sexually assaulted by a man”.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

 

Thailand

Border patrols in Thailand's Deep South tighten following lockdown in Malaysia

Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Monday, May 31, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/สวท.นราธิวาส

Following the lockdown measures in Malaysia, troops in Thailand’s Deep South province of Narathiwat have tightened patrol along the natural border to make sure people are not entering Thailand illegally, evading checkpoints and the mandatory quarantine, to prevent Covid-19 from being spread through the country’s porous borders.

Officers will focus primarily border districts Waeng, Su-ngai Kolok and Tak Bai, areas with many natural passageways, according to the 5th Infantry Division commander Santi Sakuntanak. He adds that soldiers, rangers and border patrol police are working together to make sure people don’t cross the border illegally.

“Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the 4th Army Area commander had instructed officers to ask villagers living near the river to take their boats to the shore and detach the engine to prevent the transport of people from Malaysia to Thailand.”

Lockdown measures in Malaysia come after the country reported a high of more than 8,000 new cases on Friday. The lockdown focuses on social and economic sectors with only essential services and businesses allowed. The situation will be reviewed again after 2 weeks.

Border patrols in Thailand’s Deep South tighten following lockdown in Malaysia | News by Thaiger

Active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia as of 31 May 2021, according to Worldometers.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Bangkok

Bangkok loosens restrictions, allows 5 types of places to reopen tomorrow

Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Monday, May 31, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์

Bangkok city officials are loosening restrictions in the capital and are allowing 5 types of venues to reopen tomorrow (May 1) while other venues under the closure order must remain closed at least until June 14.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 1,356 cases reported today and 41,573 infections over the past couple months in the latest wave of Covid-19 sweeping through the country. Most of the recent infections have been concentrated in crowded areas such as construction camps, prisons, markets, and settlements.

Business, venues and places allowed to reopen include…

  • Museums, learning centres, science parks, historic sites and art galleries can reopen, but no large group visits are allowed.
  • Tattoo parlours and nail salons can reopen, but if a new Covid-19 case is linked to the venues, then the business must close for 14 days.
  • Beauty or weight loss clinics and parlours can reopen.
  • Spa, massage parlours and healthcare-related venues can reopen, but no steam baths or facial massages are allowed at this time.
  • Public parks, botanical and flower gardens can reopen to the public, but no large gatherings are allowed.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

