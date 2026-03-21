Newborn’s body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A newborn’s body was found discarded in a rubbish bag inside a shopping mall restroom on Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, on Thursday. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses as part of their investigation.

The incident was reported at 4.24pm on March 20. Police Lieutenant Prem Chamnandu, a deputy investigator at Thong Lo Police Station, was alerted and proceeded to the scene with forensic officers and members of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

Upon arrival, police found a cleaner and a security guard outside the restroom where the body had been located. The cleaner reported finding the deceased male infant in a storage room adjacent to the women’s restroom. Inside, police discovered a black rubbish bag containing the body. An initial examination revealed no bruises or injuries on the infant.

During a preliminary interview, the cleaner said that at around 4pm she was collecting rubbish in the restroom. While working in the far-right stall, she noticed a black rubbish bag that felt unusually heavy. She moved it to the storage room for a closer look and informed the security guard. When they opened the bag, they found the newborn’s body and immediately contacted police.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage and conducting interviews with witnesses as part of the legal procedure.

In another similar incident, a newborn baby body girl was found wrapped in a black plastic bag in a banana grove near railway tracks in Bangkok’s Talat Phlu area yesterday. A 58 year old resident, Ang, made the discovery at the end of Wutthakat Soi 3, with a blood-stained shirt also recovered from the bag. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and contacting nearby hospitals to trace those responsible.