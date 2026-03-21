Newborn’s body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 21, 2026, 11:15 AM
50 1 minute read
Newborn’s body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A newborn’s body was found discarded in a rubbish bag inside a shopping mall restroom on Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, on Thursday. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses as part of their investigation.

The incident was reported at 4.24pm on March 20. Police Lieutenant Prem Chamnandu, a deputy investigator at Thong Lo Police Station, was alerted and proceeded to the scene with forensic officers and members of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

Upon arrival, police found a cleaner and a security guard outside the restroom where the body had been located. The cleaner reported finding the deceased male infant in a storage room adjacent to the women’s restroom. Inside, police discovered a black rubbish bag containing the body. An initial examination revealed no bruises or injuries on the infant.

During a preliminary interview, the cleaner said that at around 4pm she was collecting rubbish in the restroom. While working in the far-right stall, she noticed a black rubbish bag that felt unusually heavy. She moved it to the storage room for a closer look and informed the security guard. When they opened the bag, they found the newborn’s body and immediately contacted police.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage and conducting interviews with witnesses as part of the legal procedure.

Newborn's body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom | News by Thaiger

In another similar incident, a newborn baby body girl was found wrapped in a black plastic bag in a banana grove near railway tracks in Bangkok’s Talat Phlu area yesterday. A 58 year old resident, Ang, made the discovery at the end of Wutthakat Soi 3, with a blood-stained shirt also recovered from the bag. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and contacting nearby hospitals to trace those responsible.

Related Articles

Latest Thailand News
Newborn&#8217;s body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Newborn’s body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom

5 seconds ago
Severe weather warning issued for 40 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Severe weather warning issued for 40 Thai provinces

1 hour ago
Finland tops World Happiness Report in 2026, Thailand slips 3 places | Thaiger Thailand News

Finland tops World Happiness Report in 2026, Thailand slips 3 places

18 hours ago
Thai man rapes and blackmails ex-girlfriend over unpaid debt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man rapes and blackmails ex-girlfriend over unpaid debt

18 hours ago
Chinese man blacklisted for filing fake theft to Chiang Mai police | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese man blacklisted for filing fake theft to Chiang Mai police

20 hours ago
Foreign woman attacked by transwomen on Phuket&#8217;s Bangla Road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman attacked by transwomen on Phuket’s Bangla Road

21 hours ago
SRT Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension mapped for 2033 opening | Thaiger Bangkok News

SRT Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension mapped for 2033 opening

22 hours ago
Naked foreigner held for public disturbance and property damage in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked foreigner held for public disturbance and property damage in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Four paedos nabbed in CCIB child pornography crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Four paedos nabbed in CCIB child pornography crackdown

24 hours ago
Foreigner breaks left leg in off-road bike accident in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner breaks left leg in off-road bike accident in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Netherlands Embassy Bangkok relocation set for August | Thaiger Bangkok News

Netherlands Embassy Bangkok relocation set for August

1 day ago
How well does your international driving permit work in Thailand? | Thaiger Automotive

How well does your international driving permit work in Thailand?

1 day ago
Ang Thong man rides horse through village in search of petrol | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ang Thong man rides horse through village in search of petrol

2 days ago
Thai woman reports missing accessories after Bangkok to Shanghai flight | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai woman reports missing accessories after Bangkok to Shanghai flight

2 days ago
6 reasons you can be denied entry into Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

6 reasons you can be denied entry into Thailand

2 days ago
Bangkok prepares safety plan for Khaosan Road Songkran 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prepares safety plan for Khaosan Road Songkran 2026

2 days ago
Seven Chinese nationals arrested in illegal entry transit case | Thaiger Crime News

Seven Chinese nationals arrested in illegal entry transit case

2 days ago
Rare 25-satang coin from 1999 valued at up to 5,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare 25-satang coin from 1999 valued at up to 5,000 baht

2 days ago
Loei Hospital theft uncovered after ventilator stands found in river, a year later | Thaiger Thailand News

Loei Hospital theft uncovered after ventilator stands found in river, a year later

2 days ago
UAE property market slows sharply as deals fall 51% month on month | Thaiger Business News

UAE property market slows sharply as deals fall 51% month on month

2 days ago
Parliament elects Anutin as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister | Thaiger Politics News

Parliament elects Anutin as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister

2 days ago
Chinese fraud suspect caught after trying to hide with sacred tattoo | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese fraud suspect caught after trying to hide with sacred tattoo

2 days ago
Influencer’s stolen safe found damaged, two suspects arrested | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Influencer’s stolen safe found damaged, two suspects arrested

2 days ago
2 men leave 2 transwomen at Pattaya hotel without paying | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 men leave 2 transwomen at Pattaya hotel without paying

2 days ago
Phatthalung psychiatric patient kidnaps nurse at knifepoint | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phatthalung psychiatric patient kidnaps nurse at knifepoint

2 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 21, 2026, 11:15 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.