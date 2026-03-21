Thai influencer sentenced for online gambling promotion

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 24 year old social media influencer has been sentenced to six months in prison for promoting an illegal online gambling website to her nearly one million followers.

Narumon “Mind” was found to have used her Facebook account, verified by Meta and boasting over 740,000 followers, to advertise a gambling site through her story posts in exchange for significant payments. The account also featured dance videos in revealing outfits alongside the gambling links. She was charged with directly or indirectly promoting gambling.

The case followed an investigation by the Police Cyber Taskforce that began on March 20. Police Major General Siriwat Deephor, commander of the taskforce, directed officers to intensify efforts against online gambling as part of a broader initiative led by Police Lieutenant General Surapol Prembut. The operation focused on influencers with large followings who promote gambling content, given their potential to negatively influence younger audiences.

Police Colonel Kritin Tapasilo, chief of the Special Tools and News Analysis Division, led the investigation that identified the Facebook account “Narumon T*****.” The inquiry was then carried out by Police Lieutenant Colonel Ritthikrai Khuntaotheam, who confirmed Narumon as the account owner.

On March 19, Narumon reported to the Police Cyber Taskforce following a summons. She confessed to promoting the gambling website in her story posts. The Don Mueang District Court sentenced her to six months in prison, reduced to three months upon her confession, with the remainder converted to a two-month detention.

Police are continuing to investigate employers and others linked to the online gambling network. Pol Maj Gen Siriwat has warned influencers against promoting such content, stressing that those with large followings are under particularly close scrutiny by cyber police. Authorities say they are committed to gathering evidence and prosecuting all those involved.