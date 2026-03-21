Severe weather warning issued for 40 Thai provinces

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned of severe weather tomorrow, with thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds forecast across 40 provinces, with the northeast among the worst-affected regions.

Over the next 24 hours, the upper part of Thailand will experience hot daytime weather. Rainfall is set to increase in the northeast and east, with thunderstorms, strong winds, and occasional hail forecast for the lower north, northeast, central, and eastern areas.

The unsettled conditions are driven by a low-pressure heat system over upper Thailand, combined with stronger southerly and southeasterly winds drawing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Residents should avoid open spaces, large trees, unstable structures, and billboards. Farmers are advised to reinforce fruit trees and take steps to protect crops and livestock. With hot weather persisting, maintaining good health is also recommended.

In the south, scattered thunderstorms are expected due to southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea. Waves will reach about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in stormy conditions. Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should exercise caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-prone areas.

Air quality in the upper part of Thailand remains at a good level thanks to effective ventilation. The forecast covers the period from 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow.

North

Hot daytime weather with thunderstorms is forecast for 10% of the area, particularly in Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Night temperatures will range from 18 to 25°C, climbing to 34 to 39°C during the day, with southwesterly winds at 5 to 15 km/h.

Northeast

Forty per cent of the region will be affected by thunderstorms and strong winds, with hail possible in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 20 to 25°C overnight to 33 to 38°C during the day, with southeasterly winds at 10 to 15 km/h.

Central

Hot daytime weather with thunderstorms will affect 20% of the area, including Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C at night to 35 to 38°C during the day, with southerly winds at 10 to 15 km/h.

East

Forty per cent of the area will face thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail, particularly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 24 to 27°C at night to 30 to 37°C during the day, with southeasterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h. Waves will reach about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Eastern South

Thunderstorms will affect 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. Temperatures will range from 22 to 26°C overnight to 32 to 37°C during the day. Southeasterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h will produce waves of about 1 metre, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

Western South

Ten per cent of the area will see thunderstorms, particularly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C at night to 33 to 36°C during the day, with southeasterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h and sea waves about 1 metre high, rising higher in thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surroundings

Hot daytime weather with thunderstorms will affect 10% of the area. Temperatures will range from 26 to 28°C overnight to 34 to 37°C during the day, with southerly winds at 10 to 15 km/h.

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