Thailand
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
So the new Covid-19 restrictions and regulations have been passed by the CCSA and put into effect by the Royal Thai Government now. What exactly are the rules now with Test & Go, Sandboxes, and Blue Zones?
TEST & GO CUTOFF
The Test & Go programme that allowed people to enter without quarantine, requiring only a short wait while their RT-PCR test results came back, has been suspended indefinitely since December 22. There had been a panic for those who had already been approved for a Thailand Pass under the Test & Go scheme as, for a while, no one was to be admitted after January 10. Later, a PowerPoint slide during a presentation by the CCSA had the cut-off date of January 15 for those already approved to enter.
But the CCSA later walked back that date, saying that it was a proposal only that ended up being broadcast on television and assumed as law. So for the time being, if you’ve already been approved before December 22, you should – in theory at least – be allowed to enter Thailand on your original booking, with no confirmed cut off date. Then again, this is Thailand, where decisions are made last minute and can change overnight.
SANDBOXES
With the continued suspension of the Test & Go programme, the Phuket Sandbox became the easiest way to enter the country. Now the CCSA has announced that Phuket will be joined by 3 more Sandbox programmes through which people can enter the country using only a soft quarantine.
From January 11th, incoming international travellers will be able to do a Sandbox programme anywhere in the provinces of Krabi and Phang Nga, as while as the 3 Surat Thani province islands of Koh Samui Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.
Meanwhile, Phuket is reportedly hard at work on version 2.0 of their Sandbox, reducing wait times for Thailand Pass approval and increasing facilities for the required second RT-PCR test. They are also looking to expand the number of qualified SHA+ hotels to meet demand as the programme requires a soft quarantine in an approved hotel while the visitor is free to explore the province by day.
Finally, they are looking into options for insurance as many policies don’t cover those who are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms but are required by Thai regulation to be quarantined in a medical facility
COMPLEX BLUE ZONES
Blue zones were created with the November 1 reopening to allow tourist areas to reopen with strict Covid-19 safety measures in place regardless of the number of infections in the province. Most attractions and services were allowed to open as normal and are still relatively unrestricted.
However, with the new surges in Covid-19 infections, most of the country is going back on an alcohol ban. Blue zones will have restrictions tightened to allow alcohol to be sold until 9 pm in restaurants that have received an SHA+ certification from the Ministry of Tourism or a Thai Stop Covid-19 2+ certification from the Ministry of Public Health, many of which have operated as makeshift bars and clubs.
To make things more confusing, 8 provinces have been designated blue zones while 18 other districts are labelled blue zones inside of provinces that are orange zones and restricted.
ORANGE ZONES
Meanwhile, the 69 provinces designated as orange zones can operate most businesses as normal with Covid-19 precautions, including restaurants though they are not allowed to sell alcohol. Gyms, parks, sports fields, and swimming pools can also open, though sporting events must have attendance capped at 75% for outdoor venues and 50% for indoor venues.
Salons, massage parlours, spas, and tattoo parlours are allowed to open until midnight. Places like department stores and community malls, as well as amusement and water parks, must remain closed.
Business events like conventions and hotel meetings, along with sporting events and special festivals, can be held with under 1,000 guests as long as strict control measures are followed.
|BLUE ZONE
|ORANGE ZONE
|
Parts of 18 provinces:
|
|
|
SOURCE: TAT Newsroom
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
1-year ceasefire declared in Myanmar by junta leader
Police apprehend man who killed 2, injured 3 at Phuket market
NIDA Poll: No optimism about pandemic, economy, and politics
Nonthaburi to give free vaccines for Thais as 3rd and 4th booster
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths
France Saturday: 105,000 protest vaccine, 303,669 get Covid-19
Experts say Omicron variant infections widely underreported
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
How do you get permanent residency in Thailand?
Child abducted 33 years ago finds family with map shared on TikTok
Phuket to 8 foreign reps: your citizens must obey Covid-19 rules
23 Chiang Mai restaurants closed due to Covid-19 outbreaks
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial totals and data
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Thailand pass suspension causes mass cancellations | GMT
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
Thailand News update | Travellers rushing to get into Thailand & mass tourist cancellations
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
- North East2 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
- Crime3 days ago
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Restaurant alcohol sales, tightening quarantine on CCSA agenda today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Public Health Ministry raises Covid-19 alert level to 4 (out of 5 levels)
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added