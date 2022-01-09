Connect with us

Thailand

NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Making sense of the current Test & Go rules, new Sandbox locations, and all the Blue and Orange Zones.

So the new Covid-19 restrictions and regulations have been passed by the CCSA and put into effect by the Royal Thai Government now. What exactly are the rules now with Test & Go, Sandboxes, and Blue Zones?

TEST & GO CUTOFF

The Test & Go programme that allowed people to enter without quarantine, requiring only a short wait while their RT-PCR test results came back, has been suspended indefinitely since December 22. There had been a panic for those who had already been approved for a Thailand Pass under the Test & Go scheme as, for a while, no one was to be admitted after January 10. Later, a PowerPoint slide during a presentation by the CCSA had the cut-off date of January 15 for those already approved to enter.

But the CCSA later walked back that date, saying that it was a proposal only that ended up being broadcast on television and assumed as law. So for the time being, if you’ve already been approved before December 22, you should – in theory at least – be allowed to enter Thailand on your original booking, with no confirmed cut off date. Then again, this is Thailand, where decisions are made last minute and can change overnight.

SANDBOXES

With the continued suspension of the Test & Go programme, the Phuket Sandbox became the easiest way to enter the country. Now the CCSA has announced that Phuket will be joined by 3 more Sandbox programmes through which people can enter the country using only a soft quarantine.

From January 11th, incoming international travellers will be able to do a Sandbox programme anywhere in the provinces of Krabi and Phang Nga, as while as the 3 Surat Thani province islands of Koh Samui Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.

Meanwhile, Phuket is reportedly hard at work on version 2.0 of their Sandbox, reducing wait times for Thailand Pass approval and increasing facilities for the required second RT-PCR test. They are also looking to expand the number of qualified SHA+ hotels to meet demand as the programme requires a soft quarantine in an approved hotel while the visitor is free to explore the province by day.

Finally, they are looking into options for insurance as many policies don’t cover those who are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms but are required by Thai regulation to be quarantined in a medical facility

COMPLEX BLUE ZONES

Blue zones were created with the November 1 reopening to allow tourist areas to reopen with strict Covid-19 safety measures in place regardless of the number of infections in the province. Most attractions and services were allowed to open as normal and are still relatively unrestricted.

However, with the new surges in Covid-19 infections, most of the country is going back on an alcohol ban. Blue zones will have restrictions tightened to allow alcohol to be sold until 9 pm in restaurants that have received an SHA+ certification from the Ministry of Tourism or a Thai Stop Covid-19 2+ certification from the Ministry of Public Health, many of which have operated as makeshift bars and clubs.

To make things more confusing, 8 provinces have been designated blue zones while 18 other districts are labelled blue zones inside of provinces that are orange zones and restricted.

ORANGE ZONES

Meanwhile, the 69 provinces designated as orange zones can operate most businesses as normal with Covid-19 precautions, including restaurants though they are not allowed to sell alcohol. Gyms, parks, sports fields, and swimming pools can also open, though sporting events must have attendance capped at 75% for outdoor venues and 50% for indoor venues.

Salons, massage parlours, spas, and tattoo parlours are allowed to open until midnight. Places like department stores and community malls, as well as amusement and water parks, must remain closed.

Business events like conventions and hotel meetings, along with sporting events and special festivals, can be held with under 1,000 guests as long as strict control measures are followed.

 

BLUE ZONE
 ORANGE ZONE
  • Bangkok
  • Chon Buri
  • Kanchanaburi
  • Krabi
  • Nonthaburi
  • Pathum Thani
  • Phangnga
  • Phuket

Parts of 18 provinces:

  • Ayutthaya
    • Mueng
  • Buri Ram
    • Mueang
  • Chanthaburi
    • Mueang
    • Tha Mai
  • Chiang Mai
    • Mueang
    • Chom Thong
    • Doi Tao
    • Mae Rim
    • Mae Taeng
  • Chiang Rai
    • Mueang
    • Chiang Khong
    • Chiang Saen
    • Mae Chan
    • Mae Fah Luang
    • Mae Sai
    • Phan
    • Thoeng
    • Wiang Kaen
    • Wiang Pa Pao
  • Khon Kaen
    • Mueang
    • Khao Suan Kwang
    • Poei Noi
    • Phon
    • Phu Wiang
    • Wiang Kao
    • Ubolratana
  • Loei
    • Chiang Khan
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
    • Mueang
    • Chaloem Phra Kiat
    • Chok Chai
    • Pak Chong
    • Phimai
    • Sikhio
    • Wang Nam Khiao
  • Nong Khai
    • Mueang
    • Sangkhom
    • Si Chiang Mai
    • Tha Bo
  • Phetchaburi
    • Cha-am
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan
    • Mueang
    • Hua Hin
    • Nong Kae
  • Ranong
    • Ko Phayam
  • Rayong
    • Ko Samet
  • Samut Prakan
    • Suvarnabhumi Airport
  • Surat Thani
    • Koh Samui
    • Koh Phangan
    • Koh Tao
  • Surin
    • Mueang
    • Tha Tum
  • Trat
    • Ko Chang
    • Ko Kut
  • Udon Thani
      • Mueang
      • Ban Dung
      • Kumphawapi
      • Na Yung
      • Prachaksilpakhom
      • Nong Han
  • Amnat Charoen
  • Ang Thong
  • Ayutthaya*
  • Bueng Kan
  • Buriram*
  • Chachoengsao
  • Chai Nat
  • Chaiyaphum
  • Chanthaburi*
  • Chiang Mai*
  • Chiang Rai*
  • Chumphon
  • Kalasin
  • Kamphaeng Phet
  • Khon Kaen*
  • Lampang
  • Lamphun
  • Loei*
  • Lopburi
  • Mae Hong Son
  • Maha Sarakham
  • Mukdahan
  • Nakhon Nayok
  • Nakhon Pathom
  • Nakhon Phanom
  • Nakhon Ratchasima*
  • Nakhon Sawan
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Nan
  • Narathiwat
  • Nong Bua Lamphu
  • Nong Kai*
  • Pattani
  • Phatthalung
  • Phayao
  • Phetchabun
  • Phetchaburi*
  • Phichit
  • Phitsanulok
  • Phrae
  • Prachinburi
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan*
  • Ranong*
  • Ratchaburi
  • Rayong*
  • Roi Et
  • Sa Kaeo
  • Sakon Nakhon
  • Samut Prakan*
  • Samut Sakhon
  • Samut Songkram
  • Saraburi
  • Satun
  • Sing Buri
  • Sisaket
  • Songkhla
  • Sukhothai
  • Suphanburi
  • Surat Thani*
  • Surin*
  • Tak
  • Trang
  • Trat*
  • Ubon Ratchathani
  • Udon Thani*
  • Uthai Thani
  • Uttaradit
  • Yala
  • Yasothon

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

 

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand8 mins ago

      NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
      Myanmar3 hours ago

      1-year ceasefire declared in Myanmar by junta leader
      Phuket4 hours ago

      Police apprehend man who killed 2, injured 3 at Phuket market
      image
      Thailand5 hours ago

      NIDA Poll: No optimism about pandemic, economy, and politics
      Bangkok7 hours ago

      Nonthaburi to give free vaccines for Thais as 3rd and 4th booster
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

      COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      World10 hours ago

      France Saturday: 105,000 protest vaccine, 303,669 get Covid-19
      Thailand11 hours ago

      Experts say Omicron variant infections widely underreported
      Tourism13 hours ago

      Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
      Tourism13 hours ago

      6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
      Thailand14 hours ago

      How do you get permanent residency in Thailand?
      China22 hours ago

      Child abducted 33 years ago finds family with map shared on TikTok
      Phuket1 day ago

      Phuket to 8 foreign reps: your citizens must obey Covid-19 rules
      Chiang Mai1 day ago

      23 Chiang Mai restaurants closed due to Covid-19 outbreaks
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

      COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial totals and data
      Thailand4 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand10 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism10 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket10 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism11 months ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending