Thailand

Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

Registration for Thailand’s Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme will be closed indefinitely. Travellers, who are already approved to enter Thailand under the Test & Go quarantine exemption program, may have to enter before January 15 (although the cut off date of January 15 was clearly announced at yesterday’s CCSA briefing there has been a random walking back of that date by some officials late yesterday afternoon. But the CCSA will need to be making an announcement of clarification, not the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the TAT).

At its general meeting today, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration decided to continue with the suspension of the entry scheme until further notice.

Those who have received a Thailand Pass QR code will be allowed to enter Thailand under the Test & Go program over the next few days, and the last group of approved Test & Go travellers will arrive on January 15. Those travellers will need to undergo two RT-PCR tests, one on arrival and another by their seventh day in Thailand.

But a bit of good news, more destinations were approved to welcome tourists under the Sandbox entry program, along with Phuket, which has remained open to tourists – Krabi, Phang Nga and the trio of islands off the Surat Thani coast (Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao) are approved for Sandbox schemes.

The new Sandbox announcements leave out the popular tourist locations of Bangkok and Pattaya, among others, who have now left in tourist limbo until the Test & Go program, or some other program is announced.

Last month, the CCSA urgently closed registration for the Test & Go and Sandbox schemes on December 21, with the exception of the Phuket Sandbox, following the emergence of the Omicron variant. Most of the initial cases involved travellers who had recently entered Thailand from overseas.

The Thaiger will clarify any other details over the weekend, then into next week, as the Thai government make continual changes.

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    GP2524
    2022-01-07 23:33
    https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t92/1.5/16/1f4e2.png Latest ANNOUNCEMENT -7 January 2022- Thailand Pass registration under Test & Go (EQ) Scheme remains suspended until further notice. Test & Go (EQ) QR code holders can still enter Thailand under this scheme. (cut-off date of 15 January 2022…
    image
    DrPhibes
    2022-01-07 23:46
    7 hours ago, Chatogaster said: It should've been easy to determine which of the various claims in this thread is correct... but it turned out to be a mess. According to https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1127728044636789&ref=sharing (timestamp is 7:10), for those that have already…
    image
    Asperli
    2022-01-08 00:47
    Anouncement revised: Test&Go (EQ) QR code holders can still enter under this sheme. (cut-of-date of 15 January 2022 has been revoked)
    image
    RTH10260
    2022-01-08 10:41
    The Thai government is creating a total mess by discussing cutoff dates for granted T-and-G prior to December 21. The latest from Friday was reported in the press to be 15 January based on CCSA (sp?) meeting. that would reflect…
    image
    Douglas
    2022-01-08 11:12
    I’m scheduled to arrive in Bangkok under test and go on January 21. I’m completely unclear as to whether go or not. I’m out of time to cancel my travel plans without a significant cost. How hard is it to…
    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,900 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current CEO for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

