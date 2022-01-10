Bangkok opens new Covid-19 testing centre amid surge in infections

A new Covid-19 testing centre, capable of conducting up to 1,000 tests a day, will open in Bangkok tomorrow, as the capital grapples with a surge in new cases. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says it will be on the first floor of Car Park Building B at the government complex on Chaeng Watthana Road.

According to a Bangkok Post report, the centre will be in operation until January 21 and open on week days only. The centre will use medical-grade antigen test kits, with a result returned within 30 minutes. There are a number of options for people who test positive at the centre. They will either be entered into the home and community isolation programme run by the National Health Security Office, transferred to a field hospital, or admitted to a hospital, depending on their symptoms.

Attaporn Limpanyalert from the NSHO says patients who only have mild symptoms can do home or community isolation and will be provided with medication and meals, as well as devices for monitoring their symptoms.

Meanwhile, some business operators are asking the government for help to address the high demand for testing. In the eastern province of Chon Buri, Wasan Sanguanthoikham from Pattaya’s business and tourism association says the government needs to help business operators who are required to test customers and staff regularly. He is calling on officials to supply these businesses with antigen test kits at cost price, to help offset the expense that comes with regular testing.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post