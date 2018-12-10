New book recounts Thai cave rescue of Wild Boars | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
New book recounts Thai cave rescue of Wild Boars
PHOTOS: CNN.com, The National, Amazon.com
On June 23 2018, the world first heard about the disappearance of 12 Thai boys, the young Mu Pa football team and their assistant coach, in a cave system in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand.
“When the cave was unexpectedly flooded, the boys, aged between 11 and 16, and 24 year old Ekapol “Coach Ek” Jantawong, were trapped deep inside, with no means of communication with the outside world. Only a scooter and 11 bicycles they had left in the bushes outside the cave offered a clue to their whereabouts.”
When the boys failed to return home that night it was their head coach and distraught parents who rushed to the cave, and began calling out for their boys.
“The only answer came from the cave itself, the echoes bouncing the names back at them” writes Journalist Matt Gutman in his new book, The Boys in the Cave: Deep Inside the Impossible Rescue in Thailand.
Chief national correspondent for America’s ABC News, Mat Gutman covered the rescue operation on location. His account is well researched, including interviews with dozens of local witnesses, experts and rescuers. As the first published work on the incident (many more of which are expected to follow) there is high expectations for it to be made into a feature film.
The story appears to be made for the big screen; as a desperate situation brings an international team of experts to pull off an almost lunatic escape plan in a complex underwater cave system. The book chronicles the background of all the boys and their assistant coach and how they struggled to find higher ground as they were forced deeper into the caves.
How they practiced meditation to help pass the hours submerged in almost total darkness, managing what little food and light they had. A small army being formed outside the caves, desperate to rescue the boys, with international help eventually arriving to help give another perspective to the problem.
The book follows the arrival of foreigners whilst the local community comes together to help the group of young men escape what to some seemed to be a lost cause, and then succeed.
Since the events in the book the boys and their coach were ordained as monk novices (except for one), travel the US, appear on the ‘Ellen Show’ and meet and train with football legend Zlatan Ibrahimović.
Come the final page, and despite the death of retired Thai Seal Saman Gunan, who perished while laying guidelines in a flooded passage, the reader of The Boys in the Cave will be forgiven for repeating the rescue camp’s battle cry of “Hooyah!”, and joyfully punching the air.
SOURCE: The Daily Star
Chiang Rai
Second major shootout and drug haul in Chiang Rai this week
A drug suspect has been killed in shootout with soldiers.
A drug suspect has been shot dead during a shootout with soldiers in Chiang Rai province. An estimated 15 million methamphetamine pills were found in the back of the man’s pickup.
Soldiers came under fire late on Thursday night from the pickup truck in an apparent bid by the driver to flee from a checkpoint.
Soldiers returned fire and chased the vehicle. The shooting continued as the suspect vehicle drove from Wiang Chai district to Muang district where the pickup finally lost control and crashed into the roadside.
When soldiers checked the vehicle, they found the body of the drug suspect, identified only as Anat, a 30 year old Chiang Rai resident.
Next to his body was a gun and in the bed of his pickup were at least 30 sacks of methamphetamine. Authorities estimated the haul at 15 million methamphetamine tablets.Authorities believe the suspect was affiliated with the gang that lost another member on Tuesday in an extrajudicial killing where 6.1 million methamphetamine pills were seized in Chiang Rai’s Doi Luang district.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Chiang Rai
Alleged drug mule shot dead in clash with troops in Chiang Rai
PHOTO: Chiang Rai and Myanmar border at Mae Sai
A drug mule has been shot dead on the border between Chiang Rai and Myanmar, and 350,000 methamphetamine pills were seized following a clash between an Army task force and a group of drug smugglers.
The commander of the Pha Muang Taskforce says the incident happened at 12.30am along the Myanmar border in Ban Sri Pa Daeng village in Tambon Koh Chang of Mae Sai district.
According to reports, Troops patrolling the area saw a group of 15 men carrying backpacks walking across the shallow Luak Canal from Myanmar to the Thai side of the border.
The troops signalled the men to stop but they opened fire at the troops, resulting in a 20 minute gunfight before the suspects retreated to Myanmar.
The troops then waited until dawn before checking the location. At 6.30am they found a man’s body and three backpacks with 350,000 methamphetamine pills inside.
Chiang Rai
Five armed men guarding a Myanmar drug caravan shot dead by troops in Chiang Rai
FILE PHOTO
Army troops shot dead five allegedly armed drug smugglers who were guarding a drug caravan near the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai. They seized about one million methamphetamine pills from the scene.
Thai PBS reports that the clash took place on Saturday night, about 700 metres from the Myanmar border between troops of the Pa Muang task force and unidentified guards of a drug caravan with a shipment of fresh drugs.
Because of the darkness and the danger of ambushes, the troops didn’t move in to inspect the scene of the shooting until Sunday morning with the arrival of reinforcements from the Pa Muang task force.
The troops combed the site and found four five unidentified bodies scattered around. No ID cards were found on the bodies and it was suspected that were ethnic minority tribespeople from across the border.
The troops also found five bags containing about one million methamphetamine pills and some ammunition.
Informed military sources say that the clash was not far away from Ban Sampee in Myanmar’s border township of Tha Chilek known to be the base of a Muser armed group led by Lt-Col Yee Tse who is known to be involved in the drug trade.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Australian sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Thanyapura hosts Phuket’s biggest cycling event
Officials warn motorists about road construction along Patak Road
Man found hanged in room in Koh Kaew
Floating clinic opens in Kanchanaburi
Top 10 most popular Asian cities 2018 – Agoda
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Two die in Pattaya ferry engine room tragedy
New book recounts Thai cave rescue of Wild Boars
Two foreigners arrested over cannabis oil raid in BKK
Nude couple pictured on top of Egyptian pyramid sparks investigation
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
King leads the way in ‘Bike for Love and Warmth’ – PHOTOS
Missing man found dead at Thalang dam
Tha Chin Canal gets a volunteer clean up
The wheels are rolling for today’s Bike Un Ai Rak around Thailand
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Top 10 scams in Thailand
-
Property2 days ago
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
-
Krabi3 days ago
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
-
South3 days ago
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
-
Phang Nga2 days ago
Phuket’s hotel and property players look north
-
Thailand3 days ago
The rich do get richer, at least in Thailand
-
People3 days ago
Tail-rotor control failure linked to Vichai helicopter crash
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya’s reclaimed beaches are washing away
You must be logged in to post a comment Login