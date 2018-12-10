Two die in Pattaya ferry engine room tragedy | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Two die in Pattaya ferry engine room tragedy
by Theerawat Thongma and Dethawee Theewarangkool
Two workers have died and another three remain in critical condition after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes when they were cleaning a boat-restaurant’s engine room.
The vessel was anchored at a pier off Chon Buri province yesterday.
Muang Pattaya precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Apichai Krobphetch led a rescue team to head tot he scene of the incident at 11.30am.
They found the five workers who had reportedly passed out while cleaning the engine room of the Nava Chakkapat.
At this stage it’s believed they all succumbed to toxic fumes, as the ventilation system had not been switched on.
When police and emergency responders arrived they found one worker dead at the scene, and another died whilst being rushed to hospital.
The names of the victims have not been released at this stage. Police are investigating the incident to determine the cause of death before deciding on any further legal action.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Pattaya
72 year old fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance
by Preewadi Khunnaklad. PHOTO: The Nation
A 72 year old white sedan driver, caught on camera as the person behind the wheel of a car blocking an ambulance on Sukhumvit Road in Chon Buri’s Muang district, has been fined 500 baht as he acknowledged the charge of driving in a manner to block traffic.
Muang Chon Buri superintendent Pol Colonel Atinan Nuchanart says that Prawit Boonthaneepakorn, who was accompanied by his daughter and car owner, met the police superintendent to explain his side of the story on Thursday.
Read the original report and see the video HERE.
The elderly man claims he was ‘astonished’ by the siren and flashing lights and froze. As he paid the fine, the man said he apologised to the ill person in the ambulance and hoped the patient recovered quickly.
The incident, which was resolved by the ambulance having to push into another lane, was caught on camera and the clip went viral on Thai social media, attracting widespread criticism.
SOURCE: The Nation
Pattaya
Pattaya’s reclaimed beaches are washing away
PHOTO: Pattaya Mail
All the money and effort Pattaya has spent to rebuild its beach is being wasted through little or no maintenance. This is the opinion shared with Pattaya News by tourists to the region.
Numerous visitors have told Pattaya Mail reporters about weeds, moss and water-filled gouges running through the northernmost part of the beach near the Dusit Thani Hotel in Pattaya.
They say the low-lying beach is suffering constant inundation from storm run-off flowing across the Beach Road and taking some of the new sand out to sea. The water is cutting channels into the newly replaced sand areas and wild grass and moss is growing there.
Additionally, tourists say there is uncollected rubbish which is rotting there as well. Tourists and expats point out that Pattaya has spent more than a 500 million baht to repair its beach, but aren’t spending the relatively little money to keep it looking beautiful.
Beach reclamation underway. PHOTO: The Nation
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Pattaya
Soldier and partner assault police in Walking Street brawl
PHOTO: Siamchon News
A conscript, whom Thai media have described as a ‘gay soldier’, refused to go quietly after creating trouble in Walking Street. It got worse from there…
His partner became involved after a member of the public stepped in to assist a police officer before the men were finally overpowered. The melee continued at the Pattaya police station where serious charges were laid against the men.
One of the men threatened to shoot the officer.
According to Siamchon News, the incident began in Walking Street around 4am when a tourist reported trouble. Police headed to the scene.
Pol Capt Sukhachai Thamsuree was allegedly kicked by Army conscript Jakraphat Khamreuang who was resisting arrest. A member of the public came to the policeman’s aid and this infuriated Jakraphat’s gay buddy, 31 year old Phittinan Charoenwong, who joined in the fight. Phittinan hit the police captain in the face during the tussle.
Back at the station Jakraphat threatened to shoot the police and made things worse for the pair as they hurled additional abuse, according to Siamchon News.
The pair are currently detained and have been charged with drunk and disorderly behavior, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and slander.
VIDEO of the police reaction to the incident HERE.
SOURCE: Siamchon News
